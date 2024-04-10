Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Fleetguard Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 10, 2024) – Heading back to the Lone Star State, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team prepare for the high-banked, 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway.

After a 21st place finish at Martinsville, McDowell looks to rebound and make up ground in the points standings. In 25 career Cup Series starts, he has three top-15s in the last five races at TMS.

McDowell and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Fleetguard, on the car this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway will take place Sunday, April 14th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops / Fleetguard Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We need to keep building momentum on our season and keep proving that we can be up front and contend for race wins. We’ve had some good runs in the past at Texas. We’re still showing top-10 and top-five speed and feel like we can be a top-10 threat at each mile-and-a-half track.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“We have had good speed to start this season, we just need to execute better. Texas is a really fast track and one we ran at last fall, so hopefully we can show speed again and put together a solid weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.