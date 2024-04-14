ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD® SIGNS MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The award-winning frozen custard company extends partnership that began in 2021 as entitlement sponsor of the annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race at TMS.

Texas Motor Speedway fans can anticipate further collaboration with Andy’s Frozen Custard, featuring NASCAR thematic in-store offers, customized treats, and on-site products.

FORT WORTH, Texas (APRIL 14, 2024) – Andy’s Frozen Custard has signed a multi-year extension with Texas Motor Speedway to continue as the entitlement sponsor of the annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race and as the Official Frozen Treat at the renowned motorsports venue in Fort Worth, Texas.

The agreement is an extension of the partnership that began in 2021 with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Xfinity Series race, which celebrated the company’s 35th anniversary. At that time, it was the first-ever entitlement of a sanctioned NASCAR race in the history of the company that currently is in its 38th year. The event – retitled the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 the following year – had been part of the fall NASCAR doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway until this season when the weekend shifted to the spring. The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 was held Saturday as part of the NASCAR tripleheader weekend that culminates with today’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race.

The renewal announcement between Andy’s Frozen Custard and Texas Motor Speedway marks a continued partnership aimed at enhancing the experience for racing fans and event attendees. As a longstanding collaboration, this renewal signifies both organizations’ commitment to providing quality offerings and memorable moments for families, kids and race fans alike.

Andy’s Frozen Custard, the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, brings added enjoyment to the Texas Motor Speedway experience, serving over 10,000 people throughout race weekends, and the 1.8 million visitors who attend events throughout the course of the year. Andy’s Frozen Custard’s involvement complements the excitement of NASCAR races, concerts, and other various events that are held at the venue. The renewed partnership underscores the shared values of both entities in delivering top-notch experiences centered around family and fun.

With the renewal secured, fans can continue to look forward to savoring Andy’s Frozen Custard treats while enjoying the thrilling atmosphere of Texas Motor Speedway, further solidifying the Speedway’s reputation as a premier destination for entertainment, enjoyment, and community engagement.

“Andy’s Frozen Custard has been a tremendous partner for Texas Motor Speedway and we’re proud to provide this award-winning company with a national platform through the sport’s television and radio broadcast partners,” Speedway Motorsports Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Camper said. “What makes this partnership so unique is our shared values and mutual mission of creating family fun and memorable moments during our event weekends. In addition, it’s amazing to see how well they bring the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 to life through unique activations and promotions that exist across their entire system.”

Andy’s Frozen Custard, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, has 150 locations throughout the country with Texas boasting the company’s largest footprint. The state has 31 stores, including 13 in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

“Renewing our partnership with Texas Motor Speedway allows Andy’s to continue to deliver memories along with sweet treats to the NASCAR community,” said Andy Kuntz, CEO and Founder of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “Texas Motor Speedway is not only a premier destination for racing but a gathering place for fans and families and we look forward to continuing to enhance the experience with our delicious frozen custard.”

ABOUT ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 38 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 3,000 employees and 150 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the #FANdys Loyalty program, designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

ABOUT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Texas Motor Speedway is among the largest sports and entertainment venues in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the largest single LED screen of any sports facility in North America, making it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, LLC, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com.

The balance of Texas Motor Speedway’s 2024 major event season also includes Fuel Fest (April 20), the Goodguys Rod & Custom/American Flat Track/Pate Swap Meet tripleheader weekend (April 25-28), C-10 Nationals (May 10-12), LS Fest (May 18), Bandas y Trocas (May 25), Solar Car Challenge (July 11-17), SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff No. 2 (Sept. 14), Goodguys Rod & Custom (Sept. 27-29), American Sprint Car Series (Oct. 4-5), the High Limit Sprint Car Series inaugural season finale (Oct. 11-12) and the Gordy’s Hwy 30 Fest Texas (Oct. 17-20).

