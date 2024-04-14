RCR NCS Race Recap: Texas Motor Speedway

Strong Eighth-Place Finish for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 8th

Start: 15th

Points: 28th

“I’m just really happy for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy team. That was a big finish for us, and I am proud of the fight that our guys showed. To come home with an eighth-place finish is big because we had struggled with the handling of the car throughout the race. We made some good calls to get us some track position, and we had some good restarts at the end to get us a good finish. After the year we’ve had so far, this feels like a win and hopefully we can build off of this.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Use Strategy to Score Top-10 Finish at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 9th

Start: 35th

Points: 16th

“It was cool to end up with a decent finish today at Texas Motor Speedway after we had to go to a backup car on Saturday. All the guys on the zone Chevrolet team really worked hard all weekend and I really appreciate that effort. We made a lot of stops today and crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys made adjustments every time we pitted. The balance was a little bit of everything, from tight to loose to a lack of grip. Randall made the call to run long in the final stage and we caught a caution in the middle of a pit cycle to get in position to score a top-10. We survived the last few restarts and came away with a ninth place finish so not a bad day.” -Kyle Busch

Mechanical Issue Ends Strong Run for Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team at Texas Motor Speedway

Finish: 38th

Start: 34th

Points: N/A

“I really hate that our race ended early today at Texas Motor Speedway. Our United Rentals Chevrolet was pretty solid and track position and clean air were so important. The strategy that crew chief Keith Rodden called should have worked out in our favor with the amount of cautions that flew once we went to the garage. The No. 33 team tried to fix the mechanical issue, but unfortunately, there was something wrong in the steering. The most important thing was not to wreck the car before our next race together. Driving the Cup car is so different compared to the Xfinity car though, so I was learning on the fly. I would have loved to finish the race and see where we could have ended up. Overall, I’m proud of this Richard Childress Racing crew and we will come back again soon. I appreciate United Rentals and RCR for the opportunity to run this race.” -Austin Hill