Second Straight Top-10 for TeamSLR Rookie at NOLA

Gavan Boschele Finishes Seventh, Julian DaCosta 11th in TA2 Debut;

Cut Tire on First Lap, Mechanical Issue End Barry Boes’ Pro-Am Win Streak

Overview:

Date: April 14, 2024

Event: NOLA SpeedTour (Round 3 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Nola Motorsports Park in Avondale, Louisiana

Layout: 2.75-mile, 16-turn road course

Format: 37 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Partly cloudy, upper-70s

Winner: Rafa Matos of Nitro Motorsports

TeamSLR:

● Gavan Boschele – Started 13th, Finished 7th (Running, completed 37/37 laps)

● Julian DaCosta – Started 9th, Finished 11th (Running, completed 37/37 laps)

● Barry Boes – Started 12th, Finished 18th (Steering, completed 6/37 laps

Gavan Boschele, Driver No. 28 SLR-M1 Racecars Entry:

“It was alright. At the start, everybody was just not being smart and started wrecking each other, so I kind of laid back. I ended up getting (Connor) Mosack on the last lap there, which was pretty good. It wasn’t a bad weekend, just need to work on getting a little bit faster. I can’t thank these TeamSLR guys enough for the opportunity, and we’ll go full steam ahead to the next one.”

Julian DaCosta, Driver No. 17 SLR-M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“The race today didn’t go completely as planned, but we kept the car in one piece, finished the race, and I think it’s still a really good showing for us, being our first TA2 race. I think TeamSLR did a great job putting the car together for this weekend and keeping it fast and keeping everything together. It’s unfortunate what happened in the beginning of the race, but I think moving forward we’ll be doing better and we can learn from it. I’m not sure what happened on that first lap, we just ended up getting shoved off the track. We had some really good practice pace during the weekend, we were aiming for a top-10, top-five range. I think it was do-able. Like I said, it was unfortunate, but we can learn from it.”

Barry Boes, Driver No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

“I was really hoping to be on the podium a third time, at the top, but it wasn’t going to be this race. Came into turn one and we were four or five cars wide, fairly slow and under control. And then I got hit from behind in the right rear. At the same time my teammate outside of me was getting a little bit loose, so after I got hit in the right rear, then we tapped – Julian and I tapped. And then as we were coming into turn three, I hit the brakes, the car just didn’t slow down like it should have and I realized something wasn’t right. I limped it around, turns out we had a flat tire. Got back on the track, the car handling was a little bit off but I was making decent lap times. Then I hit a curb and the power steering completely went out.”

Next Up:

Round four of the 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series takes TeamSLR to World Wide Technology Raceway on the outskirts of St. Louis for the WWTR SpeedTour May 10-11. The two-day weekend kicks off with a pair of 30-minute TA2 test sessions Friday, May 10, at 8 and 10:20 a.m. CDT. A pair of official TA2 practice sessions are set for 1:40 and 4:20 p.m. to conclude Friday’s activities. TA2 qualifying takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, with the 63-lap, 75-minute race around the 1.6-mile, eight-turn road course set for 1:05 p.m. Series partner MAVTV will provide live television coverage augmented via live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR (Scott Lagasse Racing) competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s newly renamed Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 120 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.