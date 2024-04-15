WOMEN IN MOTORSPORTS NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES SECOND YEAR OF CONTINGENCY FUND PROGRAM OPEN TO 21+ WOMEN NASCAR DRIVERS

20 Drivers have registered thus far for the highly successful “Accelerate Her” program that expands racing opportunities for women drivers through significant financial assistance

April 15, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ … Coming off the record-setting payouts of the 2023 racing season, Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) is excited to once again offer $200,000 in contingency money supporting women pursuing racing careers in NASCAR-sanctioned racing series. The program utilizes a points system for women drivers 21 years and older with monetary rewards based on race results throughout the 2024 racing season.

In 2024, the points system will continue rewarding women drivers based on merit and race results throughout the season. The system incorporates several factors, including the different lengths of races, the size of the fields, the level of competition, and the cost of competing in NASCAR-sanctioned races. Eligible participants in the program will accumulate points during the 2024 season, commencing January 1, 2024. The program is designed to celebrate their success within the sport and to help fuel opportunities for even more women pursuing careers in NASCAR. At the end of the year, the top three-point earners will be rewarded $125,000, $50,000, and $25,000, respectively, based on their best 14 races. In 2023, these awards were won respectively by Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville, Minnesota, Taylor Goldman of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and Jennifer Hall of Tucson, Arizona.

“Working to reward women racers competing in the many NASCAR-sanctioned series is thrilling. And it is so gratifying to have these 20 women registered thus far competing for prizes at the end of this year like Julie, Taylor, and Jennifer collected at our Women with Drive Summit driven by Mobil 1 last November in Phoenix,” said Cindy Sisson, WIMNA’s Executive Director. “I can’t wait to see who will be handed the big checks in Indianapolis come December at our 2024 Women with Drive Summit – Driven by Mobil 1.”.

Details on the 2024 CONTINGENCY FUND PROGRAM, including participating women drivers as of press time, can be found on the WIMNA website at www.womeninmotorsportsna.com/AH.

About Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA)

Women in Motorsports North America is a community of professional women and men devoted to enabling opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines. Founded as a 501c3 in April 2022, WIMNA is quickly establishing its positive impact on motorsports, supporting and creating resources that enable women drivers, technicians, engineers, operations staff, business-related, media, and more to thrive in the industry. Best known for its Women with Drive Summit, held this year on December 9 – 11 in Indianapolis, WIMNA also provides resources, mentorship, coaching, career connections, and more. For more information, visit www.womeninmotorsportsna.com and follow WIMNA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.