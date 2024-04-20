Toyota Racing – NXS Talladega Post-Race Report – 04.20.24

CREED TOP TOYOTA AT TALLADEGA

Earns Fifth Top-10 Finish of 2024 Season

TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 20, 2024) – Sheldon Creed led Toyota with a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Creed overcame a late-race spin with his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 GR Supra to earn his fifth top-10 finish this season.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 8 of 33 – 300.58 miles, 113 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Jesse Love*

2nd, Riley Herbst*

3rd, Anthony Alfredo*

4th, Leland Honeyman*

5th, Brennan Poole*

6th, SHELDON CREED

15th, TAYLOR GRAY

25th, CHANDLER SMITH

34th, RYAN TRUEX

37th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHELDON CREED, No. 18 Friends of Jaclyn Foundation Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Can you talk about the final two restarts and how you were able to finish sixth?

“The 48 (Parker Kligerman) ran out of fuel right when we got to the line. I checked up a little bit for the 2 (Jesse Love) just to push him through there. I don’t know what happened, but we all stacked up and it turned me. I had to come to pit road and get tires and I think I restarted 16th or 17th. I was 13th entering turn 3 so to finish sixth after the day we had with our GR Supra, I’ll take that all day.”

RYAN TRUEX, No. 20 The Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

What happened in the incident that took you out of the race early?

“The pushes were getting more aggressive, the blocks were getting more aggressive. The whole field was three-wide I think, and everybody was just trying to shuffle to the front before green flag stops started. I couldn’t tell if somebody tried to throw a block or if somebody got hooked or what. I saw the 9 (Brandon Jones) backwards and smoke and I tried to avoid him, and I just barely got him. It must have hit him perfectly with my right front tire to just break the right front upper and cut the tire. I was hoping it was just a flat tire, but we brought it down pit road and the right front was broken. It sucks because we really didn’t have much damage. I think I just hit him in the perfect angle to kill our car. It’s a bummer. Our GR Supra was really, really good. I think all four of us were really good. Shoutout to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) for building fast cars. We’ve struggled a little bit (at superspeedways) over the years and that was for sure the best car I’ve had at a superspeedway.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.