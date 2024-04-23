Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Pete Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 23, 2024) – Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Pete Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse travel to the Dover Motor Speedway to tackle the Monster Mile.

The No. 34 team will sport a returning brand on their Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The Pete Store will make their 2024 season debut. A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks.

The Cup Series will have practice and qualifying on Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 a.m. ET. The 400-mile event will take place Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 34 Pete Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“Dover is such a fast track. It’s also a really tough track on both drivers and equipment. It’s one of those places where you really feel challenged, both physically and mentally. I’m confident that Travis and the team will be able to bring us a fast Pete Store Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Dover is a fun track and a fast track that makes it even more challenging. I think we’ll be able to take the information from earlier this season at places like Bristol and apply it at the Monster Mile to get some good speed out of our car.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.