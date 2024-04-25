GAC Honda to Begin Sales of All-new e:NP2, the Second Model of e:N Series

Dongfeng Honda will Begin Sales of All-new e:NS2 in June –

BEIJING, CHINA, Apr 25, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda today exhibited and announced new information about the second set of Honda e:N Series electric vehicle (EV) models, the all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2, at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), which began today in Beijing, China (Press days: April 25-26, Trade days: April 27-28, Public days: April 29-May 5, 2024).

The all-new e:NP2 goes on sale today from GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda), a Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China. The all-new e:NS2 will go on sale from Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Honda), another Honda automobile production and sales joint venture in China, in June 2024.

Starting from the 2022 introduction of the e:NS1 and e:NP1 models, Honda is planning to introduce a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027, striving to make EVs represent 100% of its automobile sales in China by 2035.

Striving to create EVs that offer new value to the customer, Honda further refined the e:N Series concept of “Dynamics, Intelligence and Beauty” for the development of the all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2. The development team strived to offer customers an exhilarating mobility experience by combining a cabin space that conveys clean feeling and sense of intelligence, with a driving experience in which the driver enjoys a sense of oneness with the vehicle.

The e:NP2 features a linear and clear design, whereas the e:NS2 features an emotional design that stimulates people who see the vehicle, each expressing a different smart image and vision for the future.

Key features of the e:NP2 and e:NS2

Dynamics:The e:N Architecture F, one of the dedicated platforms for the e:N Series, was combined with dynamics technologies that Honda has amassed to date to realize an exhilarating driving experience in which the driver enjoys a sense of oneness with the vehicle. Moreover, with the adoption of a high-capacity battery for the IPU (Intelligent Power Unit), the further advancement of battery control technology and a reduction of driving resistance, the all-new e:NP2 realized a range of 545 km (based on the CLTC [China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle] standards).

Intelligence:The all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2 feature an advanced and highly functional human-machine interface (HMI), including a large-sized Honda Head-Up Display and the light emission patterns of the interior lights that change in conjunction with vehicle functions. Through further advancement of the large-sized 12.8-inch Display Audio and Honda CONNECT 4.0, the latest version of connectivity technologies designed exclusively for Honda EVs in China, convenience and comfort for all occupants were further enhanced.

Moreover, to improve driving comfort during the winter, the all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2 feature the Intelligent Heating System which minimizes power consumption through various measures such as a cooperative control of the air conditioning unit and other onboard heating features. The all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2 are first among all Honda models to adopt this system.

Beauty:The all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2 feature sophisticated and futuristic exterior designs that combine the excellent utility of SUVs with the sleek form of sedans. The interior design team strived to create a clean horizontal design theme for the instrument panel and a comfortable cabin space that envelopes occupants with high-quality materials.

Moreover, the all-new e:NP2 and e:NS2 will be the first Honda models to adopt an aroma system that enables the occupants to use the large-sized Display Audio or the available smartphone app to select their favorite fragrance and diffuse it throughout the vehicle.

