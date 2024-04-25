Toyota Exhibiting at Beijing Motor Show 2024

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 25, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is exhibiting at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition* to showcase its efforts in China, centered around intelligence, electrification, and diversification, as part of the transformation into a mobility company. The exhibit also highlights the company’s creation of new value through products and services tailored to customer needs.

In addition, Toyota debuted two new battery EV (BEV) models, the bZ3C and the bZ3X, as part of the company’s multi-pathway approach to achieving carbon neutrality.

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima presented the new cars at a press conference held on the same day, saying, “What kind of BEV would bring smiles to the faces of our Chinese customers? Working with our partners in China, this quest led us to the bZ3C and the bZ3X.” The models unveiled as concept cars at last year’s Auto Shanghai have been upgraded for mass production. Toyota plans to begin selling both in China within a year.

The bZ3C was jointly developed by Toyota, BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., and Intelligent ElectroMobility R&D Center by TOYOTA (China) Co., Ltd. (IEM by TOYOTA). Designed around the concept of a “Reboot,” this dynamic, distinctively styled crossover BEV focuses on features that create a fun personal space for younger Generation Z customers.

The bZ3X was jointly developed by Toyota, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., and IEM by TOYOTA. This family-oriented SUV-type BEV offers a large interior space based on the concept of providing a mobile “Cozy Home.”

Both models are equipped with the latest driver-assistance systems and smart cockpits, delivering safe, comfortable driving alongside new experience value.

Toyota will continue working toward a mobility future filled with smiles and diversity, catering to the needs of customers in every region.

*Press: April 25-26, Trade: April 27-28, General public: April 29-May 4

