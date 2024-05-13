BRAD KESELOWSKI SCORES FIRST WIN FOR MUSTANG DARK HORSE AT DARLINGTON

DARLINGTON, SC – May 13, 2024 – Brad Keselowski won Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, marking his first win as RFK Racing co-owner, 36th of his career, and second at Darlington Raceway. This was Ford Performance’s first win of the 2024 season with the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

“Congratulations to Jack, Brad, Matt, and everyone at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing on the race win at Darlington,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Brad and Matt were fast in qualifying and maintained that speed throughout the entire race. Everyone at Ford Performance, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, and Roush Yates Engines has worked hard this year to bring the Mustang Dark Horse to victory lane and winning at a difficult track like Darlington is really special.”

“It’s just so great to be here in Darlington. I love this track. I love coming here. It’s a special place to me whether you win or not, but to run up front all day and have a great car, qualify up front, it was just an awesome day for Castrol. I’m glad for Ford. Ford has been working really hard to get us up here and here we are. We got them a win, so they don’t have to hear about that anymore. I’m happy for Ford. Hopefully, there are more great things to come. It was a total team effort from the top to the bottom to get us to where we could have a fast car. We executed on pit road, led laps and were there when it counted at the end,” commented Keselowski.

Brad Keselowski started Sunday’s 400-mile race in second and led 37 laps after battling pole sitter Tyler Reddick for most of the afternoon. With 33 laps remaining in the race, Keselowski and Reddick raced side-by-side for a few laps until both were passed by Keselowski’s teammate Chris Buescher. Buescher drove down to the bottom of the track and sped past Keselowski and Reddick to assume the lead. With 10 laps remaining, Buescher and Reddick made contact causing both cars to cut a tire, allowing Keselowski to take the lead. Keselowski took the checkered flag and finished 1.214 seconds ahead of runner-up Ty Gibbs.

A total of five Ford Performance drivers finished in the top 10: Stewart-Haas Racing’s Josh Berry finished in P3 along with teammate Chase Briscoe in P5, Rick Ware Racing’s Justin Haley in P9, and Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell in P10.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Darlington on Saturday. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer started from the pole and finished in P3 while teammate Riley Herbst finished in P7.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the All-Star Race while the Xfinity Series takes a one-week break and races next at Charlotte.

