66th Running of the Coca-Cola 600 Kicks Off Prime Video’s 2025 NASCAR Broadcast Schedule

As part of the new broadcast rights deal with NASCAR, Prime Video will broadcast five NASCAR events in 2025, starting with the May 25 Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the broadcast booth as NASCAR’s newest TV partner makes its debut with the iconic Memorial Day weekend event

CONCORD, N.C. (May 14, 2024) – NASCAR officials announced today that Amazon’s Prime Video, as part of the sport’s new television rights agreement for 2025, will kick off their race broadcasts with the Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day weekend.

The news comes after NASCAR announced its landmark television rights deal last year, with FOX Sports, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery and Prime Video splitting programming across the 38-race season schedule. Earlier this month, one of the sport’s most influential personalities, Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced that he would be joining Prime Video to call the races. NASCAR’s 15-time Most Popular Driver retired from full-time racing in 2017 after 19 seasons behind the wheel and has since served as a motorsports analyst for NBC Sports.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Prime Video as they usher in a new era of sports content,” said Marcus Smith, President and CEO of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s parent company, Speedway Motorsports. “Having Dale Jr. in the booth to provide his veteran perspective will open the doors to a new streaming audience while providing avid race fans with tremendous insight and viewpoints that only he could.”

Next year’s Coca-Cola 600 will cap a three-day weekend of NASCAR action at America’s Home for Racing, including:

Friday, May 23, 2025: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Saturday, May 24, 2025: BetMGM 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Sunday, May 25, 2025: Coca-Cola 600 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Full competition and broadcast schedules for the weekend will be announced at a later date.

“Each year the Coca-Cola 600 is a signature date on the calendar for every motorsports fan,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “We are honored that Prime Video has chosen the Coca-Cola 600 as their launch into NASCAR broadcasting and look forward to saluting our U.S. Armed Forces alongside Dale Jr. and the new broadcast team in 2025.”

TICKETS:

Fans at this year’s May 26 Coca-Cola 600 can renew their tickets for 2025 on-site and be the first to lock in their seats for next year. Following the renewal period, tickets will go on sale to the general public.

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

For nearly 65 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience.

ABOUT PRIME VIDEO SPORTS:

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Seattle Kraken, Overtime Elite, and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Sportsnet, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original sports documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise.