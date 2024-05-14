Charlotte Knights Baseball Club, Front Row Motorsports Hit All-Star Grand Slam

Partners with Michael McDowell and No. 34 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 14, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, will team up with Michael McDowell for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The partnership will showcase Knights branding on McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse as well as Truist and the Charlotte Knights Charities, the philanthropic base of the Knights. As part of the agreement, fans will also get the chance to meet McDowell at Truist Field, May 29 as part of the organization’s NASCAR Night.

“We are very pleased to partner with Front Row Motorsports and have our Charlotte Knights branding on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at the NASCAR All Star Race in Wilkesboro, NC on Sunday, May 19th at 8:00 p.m.,” stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. “In addition, NASCAR Night is a special night at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to welcome Michael to Truist Field to meet our fans on Wednesday, May 29. This is a great partnership.”

This will be McDowell’s third All-Star Race appearance; he has raced in the 2021 and 2022 versions of the event finishing 12th and 15th, respectively.

“I’m excited to have a local, hometown team, like the Charlotte Knights, on our Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the All-Star Race,” said McDowell. “NASCAR does a great job promoting this event and making it a fan-favorite. To have the chance to race for a million dollars with a winning organization loved by the fans, is awesome.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be on Sunday, May 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

