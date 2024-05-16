Spire Motorsports Opens Doors for Fan Day Experience

Fans Can Go Behind-the-Scenes and Meet Their Favorite Drivers at Spire Motorsports Fan Day Presented by Circle B Diecast

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 16, 2024) – Spire Motorsports will open its doors to the team’s new Mooresville, N.C., headquarters for a special Fan Day as part of festivities leading up to the NASCAR’s annual Memorial Day Weekend celebration at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Spire Motorsports relocated from its former home in Concord, N.C., to a 77,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Mooresville following the 2023 season.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to our new facility for Fan Day,” said Spire Motorsports president Doug Duchardt “It’s a fantastic opportunity for our incredible supporters to get a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of Spire Motorsports. This Fan Day will be a truly immersive experience for everyone. We can’t wait to celebrate our new home with the best fans in NASCAR.”

The day’s events will run from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and feature music from DJ James Stanley, food trucks, show cars, driver and crew chief Q&A, RC racing, and raffles. Spire Motorsports fans can look forward to giveaways including hats and gift cards from Chili’s Grill & Bar, as well as tastings from Celsius and Katz Coffee products.

The newly opened Spire Motorsports team store is offering a limited-time bonus. The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a signed throwback-style team hero card. Guests can also take home a piece of the action with body panels available for purchase. Circle B Diecast will also have diecasts available race fans can have autographed on site.

Activities will be highlighted by driver autograph sessions, followed by the Chili’s 150 heat race leading up to the Gainbridge 300 RC car race, where two lucky fans will be chosen, at random, to compete against Spire Motorsports’ drivers. NASCAR Chief Hype Officer Mamba Smith will be on hand to introduce the drivers, lead the national anthem, and host the Q&A.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.