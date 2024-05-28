The Dale Jr. Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant Program

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to support multiple charities as he surpasses one million

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 28, 2024) – NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced today that he will donate $1 million to charities across the United States to celebrate reaching the one million follower mark on Instagram. The Dale Jr. Foundation has identified a charity located in each of the top-10 cities where Earnhardt’s Instagram followers reside, with each organization receiving $100,000.

“This is an exciting time for The Dale Jr. Foundation,” said Earnhardt Jr. “None of this would be possible without the support from the fans and followers. To have the opportunity to give back in this way is truly special, and it’s all due to the tremendous support of the foundation.”

The selected charities fall into the foundation’s five areas of giving: empowerment, education, wellness, hunger, hope. The list of organizations includes Regional Food Bank of NE Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.), Fletcher Place Community Center (Indianapolis), Armer Foundation for Kids (Phoenix), Kids Meals, Inc. (Houston), Nashville Angels (Nashville, Tenn.), New York Common Pantry (New York), Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus, Ohio), Heart of Los Angeles (Los Angeles), Hope of Mooresville (Mooresville, N.C.), and Classroom Central (Charlotte, N.C.).

“This is only possible because of the generous donations and hard work of so many people,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, vice president of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “Dale is using his platform and the foundation to make an impact across the nation and I am extremely proud to see these donations go to so many worthwhile causes.”

Earnhardt Jr. eclipsed the one million follower mark on Thursday, May 23, making him the third NASCAR personality to achieve such a prestigious milestone. The legendary stock car driver and 15-time most popular driver initially launched his Instagram account in October 2015.

ABOUT THE DALE JR. FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals, having raised more than $11 million since its inception. The Dale Jr. Foundation has made a monumental impact in the local community since its beginning. Dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to achieve extraordinary goals, TDJF has contributed to more than 300 charities nationally and locally, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Children’s Hope Alliance, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, FeedNC, and Mooresville Christian Mission. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation.org.