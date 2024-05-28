Repco Supercars Championship Star Will Brown to Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut with Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway

Current Supercars Series Points Leader to Compete in No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro with Additional Sponsorship from Motorola and Shaw and Partners

WELCOME, N.C. (May 28, 2024) – Repco Supercars Championship star Will Brown is scheduled to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway. Brown, a native of Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia, will drive the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 9.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity to be able to come out and race at the highest level in America,” said Brown. “I am extremely thankful to Richard Childress and everyone at Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity. I’ve been interested in NASCAR since I started racing Supercars, and even more so since the recent wave of success that some international drivers have had crossing over into the NASCAR Cup Series. I’ve got some great sponsors that have supported me for a long time in Australia, and I’m lucky enough that MobileX is joining us for the race, along with a long-term partner of mine, Shaw and Partners. Incredibly thankful also for Motorola and everyone else who has come on board for the race. It’s been massive to get everyone to support the program, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. I’m looking forward to the race and have been working hard to prepare.”

The Sonoma race is just one recent example of RCR’s efforts to collaborate with talented drivers and teams from other parts of the world. Last year, Brodie Kostecki made one start in the NASCAR Cup Series under the RCR banner before going on to win the Repco Supercars Championship later in the season.

Brown, who is currently leading the Supercars Championship point standings, raced with RCR as recently as December in an endurance race at Circuit of the Americas as a third driver alongside Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

“Will Brown has had success racing in Australia and New Zealand and we’re looking forward to having him race with RCR in the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “I’ve stayed in touch with Will since he came over in December to race with us, and he has proven to be a disciplined and passionate racer. His start with RCR is a continuation of a long-standing investment that RCR has made in finding and honing talent and looking beyond U.S. Motorsports.”

MobileX, the world’s most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and price control, will serve as primary sponsor of the No. 33 Chevrolet for Brown’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. MobileX utilizes artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service.

“We are thrilled to be back in NASCAR, this time alongside our partner Motorola, in sponsoring international champion Will Brown in his first ever NASCAR Cup Series race,” said MobileX founder and CEO Peter Adderton. “It’s going to be an epic event with the Richard Childress Racing MobileX race team especially as we celebrate the launch of the MobileX moto g play in Walmart! MobileX’s AI-powered mobile service and Motorola come together to empower users with the ultimate freedom of choice when it comes to their mobile experience, saving them hundreds if not thousands of dollars annually. MobileX is about putting the consumer in the driver’s seat of their wireless journey, and no one knows how to bring that passion onto the track better than Will.”

Motorola will also support Brown’s career-first NASCAR Cup Series race.

“From the first cellular handheld to the first 5G-enabled mobile device to the first foldable smartphone, Motorola has always been about groundbreaking firsts. There’s no better way to drive that sentiment forward than to partner with MobileX and Will Brown on a first of his own,” said Rudi Kalil, president and general manager of North America at Motorola. “We look forward to connecting our brand with NASCAR fans as we support this incredibly talented racer on his career milestone and can’t wait to see Will’s car on the track at Sonoma Raceway!”

Shaw and Partners, one of Australia’s preeminent investment advice and wealth management firms and a long-time supporter of Brown, will also be joining the team for his Cup debut.

