AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Portland International Raceway June Xfinity Preview

M Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Portland International Raceway | Pacific Office Automation 147

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): Airbox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-079

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its partial No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West). She became the first female driver to win races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 22, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the 11th time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland International Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s

Pacific Office Automation 147 will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.967-mile road course, nestled just outside Portland, Oregon.

This weekend’s second Xfinity Series road course of the season will also mark Deegan’s second career road course start.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 12th-place finish after starting 31st for AM Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2024.

In addition to her 12 Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 36 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | BetMGM 300 Race Recap: The 12th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Concord, N.C. on Saturday, May 25.

Flying the AirBox colors for the seventh consecutive weekend, but in military colors to recognize the Armed Forces on Memorial Day weekend, Deegan qualified her No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang on speed in the 32nd position.

Despite struggling with the balance of her race car, the team’s adjustments throughout the day allowed her to climb through the field and maintain a heavy presence inside the top 20 during Stage 3. A bold strategy call to keep Deegan on the track during green flag pit stops nearly paid off for the team.

Unfortunately, the caution waved two laps after pitting for the final stage, trapping the team a lap down. Deegan, however, recovered in the waning laps of the race to climb and maintain a spot inside the top 20 to the checkered flag.

In all, Deegan picked up 12 positions from start to finish to earn a 20th-place finish.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Matt Lucas is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 105th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his first at Portland International Raceway.

In his previous 104 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two wins, 22 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Portland International Raceway: “I am very optimistic about my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Portland International Raceway.

“It seems to be a road course that presents opportunities, and I hope our AM Racing team can take advantage of those opportunities to deliver another strong finish with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang.”

Race Information:

The Pacific Automation 147 (75 laps | 147.75 miles) is the 13th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 9:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.