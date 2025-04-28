TRICON, Corey Heim Team Up with the Safelite Foundation to Support the Foster Care Community

Heim to Drive No. 11 Foster Love/Safelite Foundation Tundra Throughout the Month of May

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 28, 2025) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) and driver Corey Heim are pleased to unveil a four-race collaboration with the Safelite Foundation to support its national partner, Foster Love — a nonprofit dedicated to improving the foster care experience for the 430,000 children currently in the system.

In honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month, Foster Love will be featured on Corey Heim’s No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro throughout May. As a special tribute, the No. 11 team will swap its signature Safelite red for a bold blue design, the official color of National Foster Care Awareness Month, which aims to recognize the foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers and child welfare professionals.

Heim will carry this special partnership for four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) races including Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Charlotte (N.C) Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

This collaboration, supported by TRD U.S.A. partner Safelite and its charitable arm, the Safelite Foundation, celebrates a significant milestone as Foster Love has recently served its one-millionth child in foster care. To honor this achievement, the Safelite Foundation invested $1 million and pledged 100,000 associate volunteer hours to advance Foster Love’s initiatives. Heim will join Wendy Bradshaw, Director, Safelite Foundation to present a second check for $1 million to Foster Love at the GR Garage in Mooresville, N.C, wrapping up the month-long collaboration to spread joy and support to communities nationwide.

“Growing up in a stable and supportive home, I realize how different the experience is for many foster children,” said Heim. “Hearing their stories inspired me to make a difference. While not everyone can be a foster parent, we all have the power to contribute and create positive change in the lives of these children and their families.”

“Our associates have enthusiastically embraced our partnership with Foster Love, stepping forward to actively participate in furthering their mission while sharing their own personal stories of involvement in the foster care system,” said Safelite’s President and CEO, Renee Cacchillo. “We are excited for Corey to race in blue, knowing that his passion for helping us raise awareness will make a significant impact on many and help us drive measurable outcomes for foster youth in the U.S.”

Together, we’re pleased to join Foster Love and the Safelite Foundation to foster change together as advocates for the foster community. For more information about Foster Love and its partnership with Safelite Foundation, please visit safelite.com/fosterlove.

Foster Love and the Safelite Foundation are set to debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2. The race will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Safelite Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Safelite Foundation was established as the company’s charitable arm with one mission: to help those who’ve hit a bump in the road find a clear road ahead. We deliver on this mission through partnership and support of organizations whose focus aligns with our giving priorities: providing safety, stability, and a sense of belonging. Leveraging the size and scale of Safelite’s reach, the Foundation impacts communities on a local, national, and global level with over $35M donated and hundreds of thousands of associate volunteer hours since 2005. For more information, visit safelite.com/foundation.

About Foster-Love, Non-Profit

Founded in 2008, Foster Love is dedicated to transforming the lives of children in the foster care system. We provide resources, support, and a loving community to foster children, foster parents, and adoptive families. Our mission is to ensure that every child experiences the support and stability they deserve. Join us in creating a brighter future for these amazing children through advocacy, education, and compassionate care. Together, we can make a difference. For more information, visit http://FosterLove.com.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.