Cadillac at Le Mans: Test day the first step

Second-year Hypercar program taking aim at overall win after successful return

DETROIT (June 5, 2024) – Following a successful return to Circuit de la Sarthe in 2023 after a 21-year absence, Cadillac Racing enters the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a shared mindset of standing on the top step of the new podium platform June 16.

The nascent three-car program turned heads last year with strong qualifying efforts and third-, fourth- and 17th-place overall finishes. Now the iconic American luxury brand is back for the 92nd edition of the endurance classic with three hybrid racecars, more knowledge, experience and desire to succeed.

“For endurance racing, it’s the pinnacle and something we’re always looking forward to,” said Justin Taylor, race engineer for the No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R and a two-time Le Mans overall winner.

“From the moment you finish the race you are starting the preparation for next year. You’re trying to use the lessons learned in the immediate to try to help you in the future. Though I was on a different team last year, I was thinking about this year already. I’m happy to go back and looking forward to putting forth our best effort.”

The Nos. 2 and 3 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R and No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R will participate in the June 9 Hypercar test sessions on the 8.46-mile (13.626-kilometer) road course.

The six hours of track time provides the opportunity for manufacturers and teams in the 23-car field to formulate a chassis set-up baseline in preparation for qualifying practice June 12. The top eight cars in the 60-minute session advance to the 30-minute Hyperpole on June 13.

“We are excited to have this test day to take advantage of as much on-track as possible because no one can test on the circuit until they come to the Le Mans event,” GM sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said. “We have each of the three cars on different test plans so that we can maximize the amount of information that we can gather for the program. It also gives the opportunity to test all the equipment that runs behind the scenes.”

﻿Running in another series

Cadillac Racing’s stout driver lineup across its three Hypercar entries includes six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and teammate, reigning and two-time champion Alex Palo. The drivers will not participate in the test day because of their commitment to the IndyCar race at Road America.

Both drivers will join the program in time for the June 12 sessions. Dixon was the winner of the June 2 race on the streets of Detroit.

Additionally, Jack Aitken will be competing in the DTM doubleheader this weekend at Zandvoort but return to Le Mans to take part in the morning test session before returning for the second DTM race.

Vautier tapped as reserve driver

Tristan Vautier will serve as reserve driver for the Chip Ganassi Racing-run teams that will field the Nos. 2 and 3 Cadillac V-Series.Rs in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We are pleased to have Tristan join us as a reserve driver for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Tristan has been part of the Cadillac family in the past and has been friends of CGR for quite some time,” said Mike O’Gara, Chip Ganassi Racing director of operations. “With a race as important as Le Mans, you can never be over prepared. Having Tristan on stand-by will only make our program stronger.”

What they’re saying

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R

Alex Lynn: “Last year was a great result for the team. We were on the podium last year overall and led laps for the first time with Cadillac. We’re very proud of that fact, but with that being said, we’re determined to do even better. The competition is really strong, so we have to stay humble, do our job and really see what we can do.”

Earl Bamber: “I’m looking forward to going back to Le Mans. We want to improve on where we were last year, which was on the podium. I think we have all the potential to do it with Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing. I’m also looking forward to having Alex join our crew. He’s been quite formidable in INDYCAR and he’ll be a great addition to our team in one of the biggest races in the world.”

Alex Palou: “Going to Le Mans is an amazing opportunity and a big challenge, as well. We have a chance to win it overall and that is our biggest goal. I’m excited to be back in the Cadillac and join Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn. They had success there last year and the cars were quite fast, so with our recent pace at Daytona I can’t wait to go there and win. It’s going to be a tight calendar and it’s my first time there. This feels super close to a home race, being just a few hours from where I used to live with my parents. It’s a big race, I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, and I think we have a good shot with Cadillac. I’ve been fortunate enough to have tested and raced the Cadillac V.Series-R in Daytona, where we couldn’t get the result we wanted, but we were fast, and it was super fun. I can’t wait for Le Mans.”

No. 3 Cadillac V-Series.R

Renger van der Zande: “It’s a classic, it’s heroic, it’s long and it’s amazing. Once you get to racing it’s the most fun you can get. If you look at last year, I think we performed very well. But, at the same time, you have to keep an eye on the competition. I think we were better prepared that everybody else, but this year everybody else will be better prepared than they were last year. I think the competition will be strong than last year because of reliability, not because of speed. Teams have their cars and systems better sorted, so from that perspective it will be more interesting. I think we’re going to see a lot of high-level duels on track where you need to be on top of your game from the moment you start racing to when you see the checkered flag. That’s what we come for – to race against the best in the world and to win the race. We’re ready for that challenge. I think it’s amazing what we did this past year with the Cadillac program finishing third and fourth. That was a testament to the development and everyone’s hard work in the first year of the program. We have really strong teammates, really strong teams and partners to make this all work to go for the win.”

Sebastien Bourdais: “Obviously, it’s a huge challenge but we’ve had some very promising findings and learnings from last year. I think we definitely have a very competitive car with our Cadillac V-Series.R to be able to contend. Hopefully, we can give it a shot to get that win that is missing on my resume. It’s obviously one that means a ton to me and I’m looking forward to going back there to give it another go.”

Scott Dixon: “I love this race; it’s one of the biggest and the toughest in the world. We all know it is definitely a privilege to even be invited, so I’m excited to go back with Sebastien, Renger, Cadillac and everybody involved. I feel like the team did a tremendous job last year. We had some issues here and there but to go third and fourth was pretty spectacular. Hopefully, we can have a closer fight this year but it’s one I love to do. I’m very fortunate to be able to do this with the team and to be a part of it. It’s never easy to fit into a schedule, but everyone being on the same team makes that more possible.”

No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Pipo Derani: “We’re happy to go back to Le Mans, and winning the IMSA championship in a way cemented our way back to Le Mans, which is a nice way to go back. The fact that we were there, made a full event of experience and now we’re able to go back with all that knowledge is exciting. Last year we had an incident right at the beginning but there was a lot of promise shown during the race. We had good pace despite being laps down. If we can use all that knowledge that we accumulated last year and make a few things better, then we should have a good weekend. There are so many details that you don’t know when you haven’t been there; it was the first for the team. So, to have that experience and put it to use will be fantastic.”

Jack Aitken: “I think it’s always a privilege to go to Le Mans. We’re going to go back into an even more competitive field than last year. For one, I’m keen on going back and try to show that we can compete for the overall win. It is a special race and everyone is excited to go back and compete.”

Felipe Drugovich: “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is impossible to define in words, such is its magic and importance for cars in general and motor racing in particular. I am having the opportunity to live this 100 years history for the first time with AXR and Cadillac. “What a privilege having another dream coming true.”