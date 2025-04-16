Legendary NFL Tight End, FOX NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski Named Grand Marshal of Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, April 16, 2025) – Four-time Super Bowl champion and FOX NFL studio analyst Rob Gronkowski, regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest tight ends of all time, will make his debut at the Racing Capital of the World as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit on Sunday, May 25 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As a studio analyst for FOX Sports, Gronkowski contributes to both “FOX NFL Sunday” and “FOX NFL Kickoff” during the NFL season. Gronkowski had two stints in the NFL, beginning with the New England Patriots from 2010-18. He won three Super Bowls, was named to five Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro teams and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year during his nine years with the Patriots.

“I can’t wait for this year’s Indianapolis 500 on FOX,” Gronkowski said. “Not only do I get to attend my first-ever Indy 500, I’ll do it in style as the grand marshal of the legendary Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit. This is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there and in the ultimate venue. I’m ready to get the party started and celebrate the biggest race in the world.”

After a brief retirement in 2019, Gronkowski returned to the NFL and spent two seasons in Tampa Bay with his former quarterback, Tom Brady. Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl in 2021 with the Buccaneers. Before the end of his NFL tenure, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He officially retired in 2022 after an 11-year career, ending with 92 touchdowns, 621 receptions and more than 9,200 yards.

Off the field, Gronkowski works with the community through the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. He focuses on inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness.

As part of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit, known as one of the most unique parties on the global EDM music scene, dance producer Illenium will headline a stellar lineup of global electronic music artists, including Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo and Oliver Heldens. Performances begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

General admission and VIP wristbands for the Snake Pit are on sale for $75 and $190 at www.ims.com. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $125, while a race general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $240.

FOX’s live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 10 a.m. (ET) Sunday, May 25.

Visit IMS.com to purchase tickets for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25 and for more information on the complete Month of May schedule at IMS.