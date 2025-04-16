NASCAR National Series News & Notes – Rockingham Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Jack Link’s 500

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

Track Length: 2.66 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Sunday, April 27

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $11,055,250

TV: FOX, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 500 miles (188 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 188)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented

by Black’s Tire

The Place: Rockingham Speedway

Track Length: 0.94 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Saturday, April 19

The Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,651,939

TV: CW, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 235 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Black’s Tire 200

The Place: Rockingham Speedway

Track Length: 0.94 Mile Asphalt Oval

The Date: Friday, April 18

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $782,900

TV: FS1, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 188 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

Where To Watch NASCAR This Week:

Friday, April 18

NCTS Practice & Kennametal Pole Qualifying (FS2 at 12:30 p.m. ET)

NXS Practice (The CW App at 3 p.m. ET)

NCTS Race: Black’s Tire 200 (FS1, NRN, SiriusXM at 5 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 19

NXS Kennametal Pole Qualifying (The CW App at 11:30 a.m. ET)

NXS Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire (The CW, MRN, SiriusXM at 4 p.m. ET)

NASCAR Cup Series

Looking Ahead – Talladega Storylines and Insights:

· Next weekend will mark the 112th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

· A total of 48 different drivers have won the pole at Talladega in the Cup Series, six are active this season – Christopher Bell (two), Chase Elliott (two), Michael McDowell (two), Austin Dillon (one), Denny Hamlin (one) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (one).

· Michael McDowell swept the two Cup Series poles at Talladega last season.

· Bill Elliott leads the Cup Series in poles at Talladega with eight and holds the record for most consecutive Cup poles at Talladega with six-straight from 1985 – 1987.

· Talladega has produced nine different race winners in the last nine Cup Series races at the 2.66-mile track.

· Ten of the 52 NASCAR Cup Series Talladega Superspeedway race winners are active this season, led by Brad Keselowski with six Talladega victories.

· Dale Earnhardt leads the Cup Series in victories at Talladega with 10.

· Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads the Cup Series in consecutive wins at Talladega with four straight from 2001-2003.

· Three active drivers earned their first career Cup win at Talladega – Brad Keselowski (2009), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2017) and Bubba Wallace (2021).

· Brad Keselowski finished runner-up in both Cup Series Talladega races in 2024.

· William Byron currently has the longest active streak of top-10 finishes at Talladega with four straight.

· Joey Logano leads all active drivers in laps led at Talladega with 509 laps led, has led in 24 of his 32 starts.

· A total of 15 of the 111 NASCAR Cup Series races (13.5%) at Talladega Superspeedway have been won from the pole or first starting position – the most recent driver to accomplish the feat was Denny Hamlin on October 4, 2020.

· Joe Gibbs Racing (five) and Hendrick Motorsports (three) have combined to win eight of the first nine Cup races of 2025.

· William Byron leads the Cup Series point standings by 30 points over second place Denny Hamlin following Bristol.

· Kyle Larson swept both stages at Bristol and in doing so has tied Martin Truex Jr. for the most stage wins in the Cup Series with 66 each. Larson hasn’t won a stage at Talladega.

· 2025 marks the 34th consecutive season with at least five winners in the Cup Series through the first nine races.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Rockingham Storylines and Insights:

· This weekend will be the 43rd running of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway, and the first since 2004.

· Rockingham Speedway is one of nine active tracks that were on the NASCAR Xfinity Series inaugural season’s schedule in 1982.

· Rockingham is the fourth of four Dash 4 Cash races in 2025: Miami, Martinsville, Bristol and Rockingham.

· Rockingham Dash 4 Cash drivers: #1 Carson Kvapil, #7 Justin Allgaier, #8 Sammy Smith, #20 Brandon Jones.

· Rockingham Speedway is the fourth of nine races this season in the Xfinity Series on tracks measuring 1-mile in length or less.

· Justin Allgaier (Miami, Bristol) and Austin Hill (Martinsville) won first three Dash 4 Cash bonuses in 2025.

· Joe Gibbs Racing is one pole win away from 200, they are the only team to reach 100 poles.

· Kasey Kahne will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since 2017. He will be driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing.

· Kasey Kahne is the only driver entered in this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway that has made a start at the track in the series previously. In five starts his best finish was 16th.

· Jeb Burton (two Truck starts) and Ryan Sieg (two Truck starts) join Kasey Kahne as the only three drivers entered this weekend with NASCAR national series experience at Rockingham Speedway.

· Katherine Legge, who made her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix earlier this season, will make her first start in the Xfinity Series since 2023 (Road America).

· Kyle Larson became the seventh different winner in the first nine Xfinity races of the season with his victory at Bristol last weekend.

· Mark Martin leads the Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway in the following statistical categories: poles (6), wins (11), top fives (16), top 10s (20), lead lap finishes (19), laps completed (4,551) and laps led (1,736).

· Mark Martin (1996-1997) and Jamie McMurray (2002-2004) hold the record for the most consecutive Xfinity Series wins at Rockingham with four each.

· Jamie McMurray won the last four consecutive Xfinity races held at Rockingham (2002-04).

· The longest streak of different Xfinity Series winners at Rockingham Speedway was eight from 03/04/89 – 10/24/92.

· Justin Allgaier holds a stout 83-point lead over Sam Mayer in second in the Xfinity Series driver standings following Bristol.

· Justin Allgaier has scored stage points in every stage but one this season.

· Justin Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series in top-10 starts this season with eight in the first nine races.

· Justin Allgaier leads the series in top-10 finishes this season with seven, including the last six consecutive.

· Justin Allgaier is the only driver to complete 100% of his laps attempted this season.

· Eight different drivers have won the Xfinity Fastest Lap of the race this season, led by Justin Allgaier with two.

· Sam Mayer is second in the driver point standings and has five top-five finishes this season; including two runner-up finishes (season-most runner-up finishes).

· Austin Hill leads the Xfinity Series in Playoff points with 14, Justin Allgaier has the second-most at 13.

· This season 10 different drivers have won a stage in the first nine Xfinity Series races, led by Austin Hill with four stage wins.

· Despite only making two Xfinity Series starts in 2025, Kyle Larson leads the series in laps led with 408; Justin Allgaier leads all Xfinity Series regulars in laps led with 334 (second-most behind only Kyle Larson).

· Brandon Jones and Sammy Smith will be competing in both the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend at Rockingham.

Additional Dash 4 Cash Information:

· Rockingham is the fourth of four Dash 4 Cash races: Miami, Martinsville, Bristol and Rockingham.

· Justin Allgaier won the Dash 4 Cash at Miami and Bristol; he holds the record for most D4C wins at seven.

· Austin Hill won the Dash 4 Cash at Martinsville, his first win.

· Rockingham Dash 4 Cash drivers: #1 Carson Kvapil, #7 Justin Allgaier, #8 Sammy Smith, #20 Brandon Jones.

· The best finishing of the four Dash 4 Cash drivers will win a $100,000 bonus.

· 2025 is the 17th season of Dash 4 Cash in NXS, with $6,225,000 awarded since the start of the program in 2009.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Rockingham Storylines and Insights:

· This weekend will be the third running of a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway and the first since 2013 (2012, 2023, 2025).

· Stages at Rockingham: 45/45/110 (end laps are 45, 90, 200).

· Rockingham now measures 0.94 mile, as opposed to 1 mile or 1.017 miles in the past.

· Kyle Larson won the last race at Rockingham in 2013, Kasey Kahne won the only other race there in 2012.

· Rockingham is the last race of the Triple Truck Challenge in 2025.

· Daniel Hemric (Martinsville) and Chandler Smith (Bristol) are the only drivers eligible for a $150K Triple Truck Challenge bonus at Rockingham with no drivers are eligible to win the $500K bonus this season.

· Only three drivers on the preliminary entry list raced at Rockingham in Trucks: Matt Crafton (two starts), Norm Benning (two starts), Grant Enfinger and Parker Kligerman once each.

· Rockingham is one of four tracks to return to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule for 2025 (Rockingham, Michigan, Watkins Glen, and New Hampshire).

· The NASCAR Cup series raced at Rockingham from 1965-2004 and the Xfinity Series from 1982-2004.

· Parker Kligerman won at Rockingham in ARCA in 2009.

· Corey Heim, with two victories, is the only repeat winner in 2025.

· Each of the last five races of 2025 was won by a different driver.

· The last 20 races ended at the scheduled distance, tied for the longest streak ever without an overtime finish in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

· Chandler Smith is the only driver to finish in the top-10 in all six Truck Series races in 2025, the record for most races to start a season finishing in the top-10 is 19 by Ron Hornaday Jr. in 1996.

· Corey Heim and Tyler Ankrum lead all drivers with four top-five finishes in 2025.

· Corey Heim is the only driver to lead in all six races in 2025.

· Chandler Smith (six), Tyler Ankrum (five) and Jake Garcia (three) are all on career long top-10 finish streaks.

· Rajah Caruth led 85 laps at Bristol last week, more than he had in his 55 Truck Series starts prior combined.

· Rajah Caruth has 110 laps led in 2025 yet no top fives, the most laps led for a driver through the first six races since Chuck Bown in 1998.

· Bayley Currey led 14 laps at Bristol last week, more than he had led in his 70 prior starts combined (he got his first stage win by winning stage 2).

· Only three drivers gained points to the Playoff cutoff at Bristol – Tyler Ankrum gained nine, Ben Rhodes gained six and Layne Riggs gained one, every other winless driver lost points to the cut.

· The 94 lead changes in 2025 are the most ever through six races in CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

· The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is 1/3rd of the way through the regular season.

Triple Truck Challenge Rundown:

· 2025 Triple Truck Challenge features three races: Martinsville (March 28th – Daniel Hemric won), Bristol (April 11th – Chandler Smith won) and Rockingham (April 18th).

· All Truck Series drivers are eligible; however, the Triple Truck Challenge will not be open to NASCAR Xﬁnity Series or NASCAR Cup Series regulars who participate in the races.

· The highest finishing full-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver of the race will receive a $50k bonus.

· If a driver wins the Triple Truck Challenge in two of the three events, they are awarded the $50,000 bonus for the second win an additional $50,000, bringing the total prize winnings to $150,000.

· If a driver wins the Triple Truck Challenge in all three designated events, they are awarded the $50,000 bonus for the third win an additional $300,000 bringing the total prize winnings to $500,000.

· Since its inception into the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2019, the Triple Truck Challenge has awarded $1,050,000 in bonus prize money.

· Daniel Hemric won his first Triple Truck Challenge bonus of his career at Martinsville.

· Chandler Smith won his first Triple Truck Challenge bonus of his career at Bristol. Smith became the 17th different driver to win a Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

Former Triple Truck Challenge Winners:

· 2019 Winners: Texas: Greg Biﬄe ($50k), Iowa: Brett Moﬃtt ($50k), Gateway: Ross Chastain ($50k).

· 2020 Winners: Daytona RC and Gateway: Sheldon Creed ($150k), Dover: Zane Smith ($50k).

· 2021 Winners: Darlington: Sheldon Creed ($50k), COTA: Todd Gilliland ($50k), Charlotte: John H. Nemechek ($50k).

· 2022 Winners: Gateway: Corey Heim ($50K), Nashville: Ryan Preece ($50K), Mid-Ohio: Parker Kligerman ($50K).

· 2023 Winners: Charlotte: Ben Rhodes ($50K), Gateway: Grant Enﬁnger ($50K), Nashville: Carson Hocevar ($50K).

· 2024 Winners: Charlotte: Nick Sanchez ($50K), Gateway: Corey Heim ($50K), Nashville: Christian Eckes ($50K)

· 2025 Winners: Martinsville: Daniel Hemric ($50k), Bristol: Chandler Smith ($50k).

NASCAR & Rockingham, Etc.

Historic & Significant Events at Rockingham Speedway:

· Rockingham Speedway, located in Richmond County, North Carolina has a rich history in American Motorsports.

· The track opened under the control of attorney Elsie Webb on Halloween, October 31, 1965 as a 1-mile, flat D-shaped oval and was named North Carolina Motor Speedway.

· The first NASCAR Cup Series race held at Rockingham Speedway was on October 31, 1965, and the race had 43 entrants and Curtis Turner, driving the No. 41 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, won the race by 11-seconds over second-place Cale Yarborough. Turner led 239 laps of 500-lap race.

· In 1969, the track was reconfigured to add banking in the turns. Turns 1 and 2 have 22 degrees of banking and Turns 3 and 4 have 25 degrees of banking.

· Over the years Rockingham Speedway has undergone several name changes and ownership transitions.

· After the passing of Webb in 1972, car owner L.G Dewitt took over operating the facility.

· A 1.5-mile (2.4 km) road course layout consisting of an infield road course combined with parts of the oval was added to the facility in 1977.

· In 1996 it was renamed North Carolina Speedway and has been known as Rockingham Speedway since October 2007.

· In 1997, Roger Penske purchased Rockingham Speedway.

· Throughout its history, Rockingham Speedway has hosted numerous significant racing events including the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

· The track is also known for its nickname “The Rock” affectionately given by fans and participants.

· In 2018, a group of investors led by Dan Lovenheim bought and renovated the facility into a multi-use complex, with NASCAR returning in 2025 under Lovenheim’s leadership.

· Rockingham Speedway has held numerous festivals throughout its existence. Its first was on August 18, 1972, when the speedway hosted the Peach Tree Celebration, a rock music festival. Approximately 70,000 attended the event.

· In recent decades, various festivals have been held, including the Carolina Rebellion in 2012, the Epicenter festival in 2019, and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival in 2023.

· Rockingham Speedway has been used as a site for filming production for various movies and shows, including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Days of Thunder, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and the 2011 edition of World’s Strongest Man.

· May 2021 – N.C. Governor Roy Cooper proposed a Covid-19 relief package for Rockingham Speedway.

· November 2021- North Carolina General Assembly approved a package of $9 million.

· October 2022 – Track repaving began and was completed in December.

· The track was recently remeasured by NASCAR to be 0.94 mile in length.

· August 2024 – Announced NASCAR’s return with CRAFTSMAN Truck and Xfinity Series racing Easter Weekend 2025.

· January 2025 – CRAFTSMAN Truck and Xfinity Series teams test with the fastest lap in Trucks being 21.983 seconds (166.567 mph) by Ty Majeski.

Latest Track Storylines at Rockingham Speedway:

NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are set to appear at ThunderFest in downtown Rockingham on Thursday, April 17, ahead of NASCAR’s April 18-19 return to Rockingham Speedway. The duo will also host an unfiltered interactive Q&A April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Rockingham Speedway Fan Zone DJ Stage ahead of the Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, offering fans unique insights and stories from their legendary racing careers. The two former NASCAR stars host the Herm and Schrader Show, part of the Dirty Mo Media platform which has over 125,000 followers on YouTube. Fans are encouraged to ask questions at the event and bring signs to wave at the duo in the Fan Zone.

The much-anticipated return of NASCAR racing to Rockingham Speedway has been met with an overwhelming response by enthusiastic fans buying every Saturday grandstand ticket to witness the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the “Rockingham 125” ARCA Menards Series East race.

“Excitement continues to build, and this news reinforces what we knew all along – race fans are delighted to have NASCAR back at Rockingham Speedway,” said Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent, the official event promoter of NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway. “Wow! When’s the last time a NASCAR Xfinity Series race was sold out of grandstand tickets? We want to thank the entire community, and the thousands of fans that have spoken with their support, to show the world NASCAR is back at The Rock.”