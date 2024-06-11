Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Iowa SpeedwayKaulig Racing

Race Notes

Iowa Speedway

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, June 16 at 7:00PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing will make its first NCS start at Iowa Speedway in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned five top 10s, 13 top 20s and led 39 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“It’s always fun to go to a track I haven’t been to before. Iowa Speedway is a unique oval that isn’t similar to most of the tracks we race at. I’m looking forward to running both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend and having that extra time on track.” – AJ Allmendinger on Iowa Speedway

No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger will make his first NCS start at Iowa Speedway this weekend in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has made five starts, led three laps and earned three top-10 finishes.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“There are a lot of unknowns going into this weekend in the Cup car at Iowa. I always enjoyed racing there in other series, but this will be a different animal. I’m looking forward to the challenge of another short track with this No. 31 group.” – Daniel Hemric on Iowa Speedway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric will make his first series start at Iowa Speedway, as the NCS will make its first appearance on the short-track in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

Hemric has made four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Iowa, earning a top five, two top 10s and three top-15 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned two top 10s, seven top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.



Race Details

Iowa Speedway

HyVee Perks 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 15 at 3:30PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made eight starts at Iowa Speedway in the NXS.

The team has earned three top-10 finishes in addition to three top-10 starting spots at Iowa.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has two wins, six top fives, 14 top 10s, and 107 laps led.



DANIEL DYE

“I’m super excited to get to one of my favorite tracks I’ve raced on in my career. It’s going to be an interesting experience trying to use my knowledge about the racetrack in the past, since there is new pavement in the corners. It’s also going to be really cool to run a throwback scheme to Rusty Wallace who designed the race track.” – Daniel Dye on Iowa Speedway

No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Dye will make his first NXS start at Iowa Speedway this weekend in the Hyvee Perks 250.

Dye has two previous starts at Iowa in the ARCA Menards Series and earned a runner-up finish.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Dye has made three starts with Kaulig Racing, earning a best finish of 20th.

This weekend, Dye’s No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet will feature a throwback tribute paint scheme to Rusty Wallace from 1993 in honor of Wallace’s involvement in designing Iowa Speedway.

Along with his part-time NXS schedule, Dye competes full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series and currently sits 12th in driver points.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“I love Iowa. It’s a really cool track. It’s a short track, but it races like a mile-and-a-half with multiple grooves and lots of tire falloff. I can’t wait to get back there.” – Josh Williams on Iowa Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made four starts at Iowa in the NXS, with his best finish (15th) coming in the series’ most recent trip to the track in 2019.

Williams made six starts at Iowa in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). He qualified in the top 10 twice and earned one top-10 finish.

Williams sits 18th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 10 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

”It’s always fun to go to a track I haven’t been to before. Iowa Speedway is a unique oval that isn’t similar to most of the tracks we race at. I’m looking forward to running both the Xfinity and Cup races this weekend and having that extra time on track.” – AJ Allmendinger on Iowa Speedway

No. 16 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger will make his first NXS start at Iowa Speedway this weekend in the Hyvee Perks 250.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top five and seven top-10 finishes. He has led 32 laps and currently sits sixth in driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“It was awesome to get back-to-back wins at Sonoma [raceway]. I’ve had a blast on road courses the past two weekends and am really proud of my No. 97 Kaulig Racing team. Thanks to Trackhouse, Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet for giving me this opportunity. Excited to have Kubota on board with us this weekend at Iowa [speedway] and looking forward to another fun race on Saturday afternoon.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Iowa Speedway

No. 97 Kubota Chevrolet Camaro

Following his first-career NXS Pole Award, Shane van Gisbergen captured back-to-back wins last weekend, earning his second NXS victory at Sonoma Raceway.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Van Gisbergen has earned two wins, one pole award, three top fives and four top-10 finishes. He has led 65 laps, 32 of which came last weekend at Sonoma.

Van Gisbergen currently sits 10th in driver standings heading into the weekend at Iowa.

The Supercars Champion and his No. 97 Chevrolet will carry an orange and black Kubota livery for the first time this season. Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp performance- matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.