JR Motorsports — NXS Iowa Preview

TRACK – Iowa Speedway (0.875 mile short-track)

NXS RACE – HyVee Perks 250 (250 laps / 218.75 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 62

Avg. Finish: 17.1

Points: 11th

Sam Mayer heads back out to the Midwest to Newton, Iowa for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.

The young driver has two previous ARCA Menards Series starts at the .875-mile short track where he has earned one top-five and one top-10 finish with a best of second coming back in 2020.

In 21 starts on tracks of this nature, Mayer has tallied eight top-five and 11 top-10 efforts. His best is second, coming earlier this season in Martinsville after dominating the race.

The red-and-plum colors of JR Motorsports partner Roto-Rooter are back this weekend in Iowa to ride on Mayer’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Sam Mayer

“Super-pumped to head back to Iowa this weekend. I ran really well here a few years back in an ARCA car and I am excited to have my first Xfinity start here now and see how the track feels after the repave. We have had some great runs on the road courses lately but I am ready to get back to a short track and race to get back to Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture / Precision Build Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 473

Avg. Finish: 14.6

Points: 4th

Justin Allgaier is a previous winner in the cornfields of Iowa, having gone to Victory Lane in June of 2018 after leading for a race-high 182 laps.

Overall, Allgaier has scored four top fives and 12 top 10s to accompany the 2018 win in Iowa.

In his NXS career on short tracks, the Illinois native has earned a combined six wins, 28 top fives and 46 top 10s in 75 starts. Allgaier’s most recent short-track victory came in the fall of 2023 at Martinsville Speedway.

This weekend in Iowa, Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet will feature a co-branded effort between BRANDT Professional Agriculture and Precision Build.

Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to our return to Iowa this weekend. This has always been one of my favorite tracks and it’s great to be going back there. JRM was always really strong here and I see no reason why we won’t have that same speed again when we unload for practice on Friday. Hopefully we can have a smooth weekend and be fighting for the win on Saturday with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture / Precision Build Chevrolet.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 TMC Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 50

Avg. Finish: 16.9

Points: 12th

Sammy Smith heads to his home state this weekend for his first NXS start at the Iowa short-track.

Smith has eight starts on tracks less than one mile in length and of those he has tallied two top fives and five top 10’s with an average finish of 10.1.

The No. 8 JRM Chevrolet will carry TMC as the primary as the company headquarters are based in nearby Des Moines.

Sammy Smith

“It’s going to be pretty special to be racing at home this weekend. We’re going to have a lot of friends, family and partners here, so hopefully we can go out and have a strong run on Saturday. Not only are we in my backyard, but we’re also in the home of TMC, so we’re definitely looking forward to a good weekend.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / PELONIS Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 14

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 19.3

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones will return to Iowa this weekend where he made his first NXS debut in 2015. Overall, he has made 10 starts at the .875 mile track earning one top five and three top 10s.

In 46 starts at tracks measuring less than one mile in length, Jones has seven top fives and 17 top 10s, including a win at Martinsville in the Spring of 2022.

The 27 yr. old GA. native has four previous Craftsman Truck Series starts at Iowa, earning two top-five and two top-10 finishes.

PELONIS, a trusted brand in home comfort for over 25 years, will be making their first appearance of the season on the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend.

Brandon Jones

“After two weeks on road courses I am eager to go to Iowa this weekend and be back on an oval. This No. 9 team has been working hard to make sure we unload a fast car on Friday. I have had some luck at short tracks in the past, so I am hoping we can start turning this season around by putting this Menards Chevrolet in Victory Lane.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Iowa Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Iowa Speedway a combined 58 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2009. In those starts at the 0.875-mile short-track, the organization has recorded three wins, 15 top-fives, and 36 top-10s, with an average finish of 11.0.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, June 15 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. CT.