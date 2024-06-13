AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Iowa Speedway Xfinity Series Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Iowa Speedway | Hy-Vee PERKS 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt Lucas

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-1028

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Hy-Vee PERKS 250 at Iowa Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team hopes to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series by running two cars throughout the season with its partial No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West). She became the first female driver to win races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 22, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Peace of Air: For the 15th time in 2024, AirBox will serve in a major partnership role on Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Hy-Vee PERKS 250 at Iowa Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems and services gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption. Coupled with their Indoor Air Quality Assessment, AirBox is the total solution for all indoor air quality needs, ensuring their customers meet and exceed current and future ventilation standards.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Hy-Vee PERKS 250 will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 0.875-mile nestled in Newton, Iowa.

Deegan, however, does own one prior ARCA Menards Series start at the Midwest short track. During her full-time campaign in the developmental series owned by NASCAR, Deegan finished 18th after qualifying fourth in the 2020 running of the Shore Lunch 150.

After running inside the top-10, Deegan suffered a mechanical failure with her David Gilliland Racing team, which led to an 18th-place effort in her lone Iowa Speedway start.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 12th-place finish after starting 31st for AM Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2024.

In addition to her 12 Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

Thanks For Your Support: With 42 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Sonoma Raceway | Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 Race Recap: The 14th race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Sonoma, Calif. on Saturday, June 8.

Flying the Viva Tequila Seltzer colors for the first time this season, Deegan started her No. 15 Viva Tequila Seltzer Ford Mustang from the 37th position.

Despite starting the third Xfinity Series road course deep in the field, she was making progress during Stage 1 of the event. However, her advancement would be stalled when her Ford Mustang suddenly lost power.

The team was able to push her No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang to the garage, where the necessary engine repairs were made with Deegan returning to the track, seven laps down.

For the remainder of the race, Deegan would fight through the adversity and finish the race in the 32nd position at the checkered flag.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Matt Lucas is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 107th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his first at Iowa Speedway.

In his previous 106 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected two wins, 22 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes.

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Iowa Speedway: “Definitely heading to Iowa Speedway hoping our recent bad luck is over with.

“We’ve had some speed, just not the finishes to showcase for it.

“It’s been a while since I’ve raced at Iowa Speedway, but I really enjoyed racing there in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020. We had a fast car then and I know my AM Racing team will bring me a fast No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang this weekend.

“We just need a little luck to be on our side, and hopefully, we can bring home a satisfying finish.”

Race Information:

The Hy-Vee PERKS 250 (250 laps | 218.75 miles) is the 15th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. An extended practice begins on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 3:35 – 4:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Saturday, June 15 from 11:05 p.m. – 12:00 p.m. with the 38-car field set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.