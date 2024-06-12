The Benefits Of Installing Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems

It’s finally summer, and we all can enjoy the warm, cloudless days. However, it’s also the time to install effective air conditioning. We explain the benefits of an energy-efficient HVAC system, which may be the best choice in our current economy. If you already know the benefits, you can contact our HVAC service at Rocky Mountain Heating and Air Conditioning.

What Are Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems?

An energy-efficient HVAC system operates according to advanced technology that greatly reduces energy consumption while maintaining optimal climate conditions. These systems have high ratings for efficiency, such as EER and SEER. Higher ratings mean the system uses less energy to provide the same level of heating or cooling as traditional systems.

Energy-efficient HVAC systems often include features like programmable thermostats and variable-speed motors. Programmable thermostats allow you to set precise temperatures and create schedules to avoid unnecessary energy use. Variable speed motors adjust the airflow based on your needs. As a result, the system works according to your specific preferences, so it reduces energy waste.

The biggest appeal of such systems is that they help users cut electricity expenses. While it’s true that the price of energy-efficient HVAC is higher, you don’t pay as much money in the long run, especially considering the fact that the prices increase regularly.

Pros Of Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning Systems

Investing in an energy-efficient HVAC system offers several advantages:

They use less electricity, which lowers your utility bills. This benefit offsets the initial cost of the unit, which is usually higher.

Such HVAC systems provide optimal cooling while using minimal energy. Thus, you don’t compromise comfort for the sake of budgeting.

Many energy-efficient units come with advanced filtration and humidity control. These features help maintain clean and healthy indoor air.

Such HVAC systems reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They also conserve valuable resources, which is important for many people who are concerned with their environmental footprint.

Therefore, you save money in the long run, pay less for electricity, yet you get sufficient cooling/heating during seasons.

How To Choose An Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning System?

Energy efficient conditioner isn’t a small purchase, so it’s important to choose the correct system. Here are a few tips on what to consider:

Energy-saving setting. It’s the most important factor if you want to reduce the bill on energy consumption. However, don’t get fooled if someone tells you that a non-efficient system is, in fact, economical. Check out it has an energy-efficient setting.

High EER and SEER ratings. These are indicators of energy efficiency. EER stands for “energy efficiency rating,” and SEER stands for “seasonal energy efficiency rating.” Higher ratings mean greater efficiency.

The size. If you choose a unit that is too large, it will cool the air but leave it damp and clammy. A unit that is too small will work overtime to maintain the set temperature, which increases your energy bill. Thus, ensure that the cooling/heating system matches the square feet of your home.

Programmable temperature settings. Modern units, even basic ones, come with digital displays. You can set precise temperatures and schedule the unit to turn off when you are out and turn it back on before you return home.

You should also consider systems that can be combined with your other tools and equipment, like Google Assistant, Alexa, and so on.