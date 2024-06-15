Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Practice Report – Iowa

Iowa Corn 350 Practice

Newton, Iowa – June 14, 2024

Iowa Corn 300

Primed to etch its name in racing history, Iowa Speedway, the .875-mile short track situated just outside Des Moines, Iowa, in Newton, is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time on Sunday with the running of the Iowa Corn 350. It will mark the 176th different venue to host the series for a points-paying event. While the track is new to the Cup Series, Iowa Speedway is no stranger to Team Penske. The organization owns 10 victories at the track across the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

On-track activity got underway Friday afternoon with an extended practice session for drivers and teams to get acclimated to the track. Ryan Blaney finished the session 22nd, Joey Logano 23rd and Austin Cindric 34th. Cindric, one of multiple drivers to incur a flat tire in the session, suffered damage to his No. 2 Ford Mustang and will go to a backup car.

Ryan Blaney, driver, No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang

22nd

Joey Logano, driver, No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang

23rd

Austin Cindric, driver, No. 2 Menards/Moen Ford Mustang

34th

TEAM PENSKE DRIVERS AT IOWA: While the Newton, Iowa, track is fresh to the Cup Series schedule, all three Team Penske drivers have previously competed at the venue at other levels. Team Penske has three NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at the .875-mile short track, claimed by Brad Keselowski (2013, 2014) and Ryan Blaney (2015). Blaney has also won at Iowa in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (2012), a triumph that marked his first win at the national level. Additionally, Logano emerged victorious at the track early in his career in the ARCA Menards Series in 2007. The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang has also had a remarkable share of success when it comes to inaugural races over the last few years. Logano’s streak started when he won the Bristol Dirt Race – the first Cup Series event on dirt in more than 50 years – in 2021, before claiming the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and the first Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022.

TUNE IN: Cup Series qualifying kicks off Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. On Sunday evening, over 300 miles of Cup Series action are scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will be carried on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.