Nicolas Stati Earns Second-Career Win in F4 U.S. in Mid-Ohio Race 1

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 22, 2024) – Nicolas Stati (No. 15 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422) became the first repeat winner in Formula 4 United States Championship (F4 U.S.) this season, earning his second-career win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday afternoon.

Notes of Interest:

Nicolas Stati earned his second win in just four F4 U.S. starts with today’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Daniel Quimby brought home his third podium of the year. The Australian previously earned a first- and second-place result at Road America last month.

Alex Crosbie earned his first-career podium with his third-place result in Race 1 at the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour.

In just its second weekend of competition, the Ligier JS F422 chassis and Ligier Storm engine once again proved to be powerhouses, with drivers racing nose to tail and engaging in intense battles throughout the course of the event. Stati led the field from flag to flag, but his run was not without challenge. Taking the green flag with second-place starter Daniel Quimby (No. 24 Cruise America / MIR Raceline / FIJI Airways / GalvanizeIns Ligier JS F422) to his outside, Quimby initially jumped to the point position as they entered Turn 1. However, Stati had the preferred position as they entered the Keyhole, and was able to retake the race lead as they exited the corner, while Pablo Benites Jr. (No. 44 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F422) was tight on his bumper to challenge for second. As the field spread out, Stati took control of the race, and Benites Jr. trailed in second. However, it wasn’t long before Quimby pulled back to the gearbox of Benites Jr., looking for the right opportunity to make the pass. Nearly 10 minutes into the race, Quimby finally got his opportunity, pulling side by side with Benites Jr. as they raced down the frontstretch and completing the pass as they rushed through Turn 1.

With Quimby sailing by for second, Benites Jr. was under fire from Alex Crosbie (No. 41 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422), battling for the third position. Engaged in side-by-side racing, it wasn’t long before Connor Roberts (No. 46 ApexSpeed.com / Entropy Cellars Ligier JS F422) pulled up to join the fight. The race was near its halfway point when Roberts pulled three wide, racing toward the Keyhole to overtake fourth. Still wheel to wheel as they entered Turn 4, Roberts was to the outside of Benites Jr. when the two made contact, sending Roberts rolling into the gravel trap.

After a cleanup, the race resumed for a one-lap shootout to the checkered flag. Lincoln Day (No. 54 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422) dropped two wheels off the racing surface coming to the green flag, sending him into a spin, as did Barrett Wolfe (No. 13 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422), who had to react quickly behind him. Out front, the battle continued, with Quimby tight on Stati’s gearbox and looking for a chance to get around. With Quimby unable to complete the pass, it was Stati who led the field across the finish line. Quimby finished second, and Crosbie took third.

“It was a tough race,” said Nicolas Stati from the podium. “The guys caught up to me in the second phase of the race, and then the safety car brought everyone back together. We had a one-lap dash to the checkered flag, but we were able to hold them off. I’d like to thank AGI and Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport—thanks for the awesome car.”

F4 U.S. will run a doubleheader tomorrow, with Race 2 scheduled for 8 a.m., followed by Race 3 at 2 p.m. ET. This weekend’s feature races from the Mid-Ohio SpeedTour will be live streamed at YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV. Live timing and scoring can be accessed on the Race Monitor app, and additional news and updates will be posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.