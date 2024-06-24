NHRA AT RICHMOND: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 PlayNHRA VIRGINIA NATIONALS

VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK

NORTH DINWIDDIE, VIRGINIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT | NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 23, 2024

AUSTIN PROCK AND JOHN FORCE RACING RACE TO THE PlayNHRA FUNNY CAR WIN IN HIS CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO AT VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK

Prock’s Win at Richmond is his Third of the Season and in a Funny Car, Capturing his Ninth Career in NHRA

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, raced to his second victory in a row after capturing the Wally trophy last week in Bristol, and John Force Racing’s third in a row with team owner and teammate John Force winning previously at Epping.

Prock’s win at Virginia Motorsports Park is Chevrolet’s 164th Funny Car victory in the series and 84th in the Camaro body.

Getting comfortable quick this season in his switch from Top Fuel to Funny Car while filling in for teammate Robert Hight, Prock captured his third Funny Car victory and this season. Today’s victory is also his ninth total in NHRA (six in Top Fuel, previously).

Prock leaves the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals the points leader over Force in second, with 131 points separating the two in the World Championship standings.

Brittany Force, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Top Fuel Dragster, faced a Round 2 elimination after falling to Tony Stewart with her run of 3.931 seconds E.T. at 319.82 mph to Stewart’s 3.907 seconds E.T. at 314.53 mph.

John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, was transported to a local hospital after facing a Round 1 on-track accident in his PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car while competing against Terry Haddock. Further updates will be released from John Force Racing.

B. Force and Prock both captured the NHRA Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, earning bonus points and a cash prize towards the World Championship standings.

Aaron Stanfield claimed the Play NHRA Virginia Nationals Wally trophy in his Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, defeating Dallas Glenn with is run of 6.614 seconds E.T. at 207.15 mph to Glenn’s 6.617 seconds E.T. at 205.88 mph.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

WHERE WILL THIS WALLY GO?

“It’s going straight to the hospital to John Force unless he has gotten out by now. I hope he is out, but I’ll have to find out. This is definitely dedicated to John Force. My Grandpa told me before we left to go get a Wally, and definitely did that. The No. 374 is back in the Winner’s Circle and that’s really special. I finally got my stuff together on the starting line, chopped the tree down, and they gave me a really fast Prock Rocket there. I am blessed, and I thank the Lord for keeping John Force safe today.”

ON HIS #2FAST2TASTY CHALLENGE WIN:

“When (Thomas Prock) came over here, they really changed the set-up of this race car and really tried to work on their hot condition set-ups. It’s really paying off. This thing will run when the track’s 80 degrees or 180 degrees, it seems like. So, we just pooched her on down there (on the final qualifying attempt, which also was the final round of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge) to make sure it would go, because we’re going to be racing in this nasty stuff tomorrow. So, great job to the Cornwell Tools team, and proud of everyone on it.”

JIMMY PROCK, CREW CHIEF FOR AUSTIN PROCK AND THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR TEAM:

“I’m just relieved. I really wanted to win this for John (Force). I really hate to see what happened to him. think he is going to be alright. I don’t know a whole lot. We just tried to keep our focus and do the job. We did. I really wanted to get this win for him and we did.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series next heads to Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio for the 2024 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals June 27-30, 2024. Qualifying from the weekend airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, with Round 1 of Eliminations broadcasting at 4 p.m. The remainder of elimination sessions air on FOX at 5 p.m. ET. Qualifying and Round 1 air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.