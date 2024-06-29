Another Podium and a Near-Podium For Silver Hare at Road America

Jake Drew Finishes Third for the Second Straight Race After First TA2 Pole; Connor Mosack Brings It Home Fourth, Boris Said Jr. Eighth

Overview:

Date: June 29, 2024

Event: Road America SpeedTour (Round 8 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Layout: 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course

Format: 25 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, low-80s

Winner: Rafa Matos

Silver Hare Racing:

● Jake Drew – Started 1st, Finished 3rd (Running, completed 25/25 laps)

● Connor Mosack – Started 7th, Finished 4th (Running, completed 25/25 laps)

● Boris Said Jr. – Started 4th, Finished 8th (Running, completed 25/25 laps)

Noteworthy:

● Drew earned his first career TA2 Series pole position in his seventh career start.

● Drew also earned his second consecutive podium finish and third of the season. He was third last weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, and second April 14 at NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale, Louisiana.

Jake Drew, Driver, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It feels awesome to be on the podium my first time at Road America in the Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series, my third podium of the year. I didn’t manage the race to the best I could in the beginning and lost a lot of track position that hurt me bad. But I knew my Silver Hare Racing machine was going to be fast today, all day. I just needed to keep my head in it and keep digging and finally started to make up spots at the end there and wound up back on the podium.”

Connor Mosack, Driver, No. 57 Silver Hare Racing/PRG Chevrolet Camaro:

“We had the speed to run up front the whole race. I think Jake and I were really equal, especially there at the end. I just made a little bit of a mistake in one corner and he was able to get back to me. At least he’s my teammate – we were going to finish third and fourth either way, he just happened to be the one on the podium. I’m happy with the speed and the preparation, for sure. That’s a good sign moving forward. We brought a good Silver Hare/PRG Camaro to Road America. I’m bummed to not get a podium here, but there’s always another shot at it next year. Next up is Watkins Glen, a place that’s definitely a favorite of mine to go to. Hopefully we can make it three-for-three there.”

Boris Said Jr., Driver, No. 75 HendrickCars.com/Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was an up-and-down race. I made a mistake in the beginning that put me back. But I had a pretty good recovery, ended up eighth. I felt like I had enough speed to get more spots if we would’ve had more green laps – I think we ended up with about 12 green laps of racing. But I felt like I had good speed, just made a couple of mistakes. It was definitely a good run for the Silver Hare team. I’m really looking forward to getting back in the car.”

Laura Hull, Co-Owner, Team Manager, Silver Hare Racing:

“Another podium for Silver Hare Racing, thanks to Jake Drew and the incredible talent and skill that he is exhibiting. It was his first time here at Road America and he wins the pole, which is absolutely incredible. We couldn’t be more proud of all three of our drivers – Connor Mosack, Jake Drew and Boris Said Jr. They just keep inching closer every race to all three of them being on the podium together. And our crew – our slogan says it all, it’s the talent and the integrity of our Silver Hare Racing team. Everybody who’s around us just couldn’t be more supportive and we’re thankful for that. Maurice and I just think so highly of each and every one of these guys. Thanks to Cube 3 for sponsoring this series, Trans Am for putting on great events, and Road America – what an iconic, wonderful place to be. And aside from our three fulltime drivers, who do such an excellent job, how exciting was it for everybody to see the original Silver Hare, Maurice Hull, back in a racecar here at Road America during testing on Thursday. I think it’s just a matter of time before we see him back in action. Thanks to all the guys and the crew who made that possible for him. What a smile it put on his face.”

Next Up:

The 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series takes an eight-week hiatus before returning to action Aug. 24 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for the first of back-to-back race weekends. The three-day Mission Foods Watkins Glen SpeedTour weekend kicks off with a pair of TA2 test sessions Thursday, Aug. 22. Official TA2 practice is slated for Friday, Aug. 23, followed by qualifying. The TA2 race around the 3.45-mile, 11-turn road course will take place Saturday, Aug. 24. All track session times will be announced at a later date. Series partner MAVTV will provide live television coverage augmented via live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s newly renamed Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers TA2 Series. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, call 336-870-5151, or visit SilverHareRacing.com.