JR Motorsports — NXS Chicago Preview

TRACK – Chicago Street Race (2.2 mile street course)

NXS RACE – The Loop 110 (50 laps / 110 miles)

TUNE IN – NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – PCI Pharma Services Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 118

Avg. Finish: 15.8

Points: 10th

Sam Mayer heads back to Chicago, Illinois for his second run at the Chicago Street Course on the heels of a top-10 finish at Nashville Superspeedway.

At this course last season, Mayer was on a fast track to the front until the rain delayed chaos subjected the young driver to an 18th-place effort.

The Franklin, Wis. native is no stranger to road courses as he scored three victories on tracks of this kind last season, including the first win of his NASCAR Xfinity career at his home track, Road America.

Mayer and JRM welcome new partner PCI to ride along side the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro in the streets of Chicago.

Sam Mayer

“I am for sure ready for a change of pace in tracks so I am pumped to get back to the Chicago Street Course. Last season at this course, it was hard to really get a feel for the track with all of the different weather hurdles we faced. Road courses have been really good to us in the past so I am looking forward to getting our left and right turns in at Chicago this weekend. Hopefully we get a chance to drive this No. 1 PCI Chevrolet into Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 487

Avg. Finish: 14.5

Points: 3rd

Illinois native Justin Allgaier scored a third-place finish in last year’s inaugural NXS event on the streets of Chicago.

Overall, Allgaier has earned a total of three wins, 19 top fives and 34 top 10s in 56 career starts on road courses in the NXS.

Two of Allgaier’s three road-course victories have come behind the wheel of a JRM Chevrolet, with both taking place during the 2018 season at Mid-Ohio and Road America.

In three starts on road courses thus far in 2024, Allgaier has amassed one top five and two top 10s, with a best finish of second coming at Portland last month.

Justin Allgaier

“It’s great to be going back home to Illinois this weekend and to be racing in Chicago once again. The atmosphere last year was incredible and I think it will be even better this weekend. We had a really quick BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet here last year; we just didn’t get a chance to really show everything we had due to the weather. Hopefully this weekend the weather will stay clear and we can go out and put on a great show. I know that everyone on this No. 7 team is fired up, especially Jim (Pohlman, crew chief). It’s a home race for both of us and there’s nothing we would like more than to go to Victory Lane on Saturday.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 53

Avg. Finish: 16.6

Points: 11th

Sammy Smith finished sixth in last year’s inaugural race on the streets of Chicago.

According to NASCAR’s loop data statistics, Smith ranks second among all drivers in quality passes in the “Windy City”.

On road courses 2 miles or longer in length, the 20-year-old has four starts since his debut as a full-time NXS driver in 2023.

Allstate Peterbilt Group has been an associate on the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet all season but this weekend in Chicago will be its first of two primary races of the 2024 season.

Sammy Smith

“We’re looking forward to getting to the streets of Chicago this weekend and seeing what we can do. It’s definitely a unique experience to be racing on a street course, but I know that we will have a good game plan when we hit the track. It’s also great to have our friends at Allstate Peterbuilt Group on board our No. 8. Hopefully we can go out there and give them a good show.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Fisher Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 19.6

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made 43 career starts on road courses in the NXS and has recorded five top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. His best finish of second came at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in 2020.

The 27-year-old earned his first and only road course victory at Watkins Glen International back in 2022 in the ARCA Menards Series where he started second and led the most important lap, the last one, to claim the top spot.

Fisher, a leading supplier of nut products for 100 years, will be making its first appearance at Chicago on the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend.

Brandon Jones

“I am really looking forward to going back to Chicago this weekend after the rain put a damper on our day last year. We have been working hard in the sim and at the shop to make sure we are prepared to unload a fast car on Saturday. Hopefully we can keep the car clean and be in contention for the win at the end. This No. 9 team has been putting in the work all season and they deserve a strong finish.”

Connor Mosack

No. 88 Porter Pipe & Supply Chevrolet

Mosack 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: N/A

Points: N/A

Connor Mosack will make his NXS debut for JRM this weekend at the Chicago Street Course, driving the No. 88 Porter Pipe & Supply Chevrolet under crew chief Andrew Overstreet.

The 25-year-old Charlotte, N.C. native has excelled on road circuits in his NXS career, finishing fifth at Watkins Glen in 2023 for his best career NXS finish.

Mosack returns to JRM after spending a season with the team’s championship-winning Late Model program. In 24 career starts in JRM equipment, Mosack recorded six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

Illinois-based Porter Pipe & Supply will make its first start with JRM this weekend in the streets of the Windy City.

Connor Mosack

“I’m looking forward to going to Chicago this weekend with Porter Pipe and JR Motorsports. I’ve raced with JRM before and they do a first-class job as evidenced by the success this No. 88 team has had so far in 2024. Porter Pipe & Supply is an Illinois-based company and racing on your partner’s home turf is always fun. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to see what we can do in the Windy City.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Chicago Street Race: JR Motorsports has competed at the Chicago Street Course a combined five times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2023. In those starts at the 2.2-mile street course, the organization has recorded one top-five and one top-10, with an average finish of 17.4.

In last season’s inaugural event at the Chicago Street Course, JR Motorsports scored a best finish of third with driver Justin Allgaier.