21 Team Hoping for Strong Run at Pocono

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed to Pocono Raceway hoping to build on their strong run a year ago on the 2.5-mile track known as the Tricky Triangle.

“I’ve had Pocono circled on the schedule after looking back at Harrison’s results from 2023,” said crew chief Jeremy Bullins. “He brought the 21 car home eighth last year at this race, and I’m hoping for more of the same this year.”

Pocono is a special place for Bullins as he got the first of his nine Cup wins as a crew chief at Pocono in 2017 with Ryan Blaney driving the No. 21 Ford.

Bullins pointed out that the No. 21 DEX Imaging team has had some promising runs in recent weeks, and he hopes that continues this weekend.

“We’ve had a couple of opportunities lately to bring home some good finishes, and hopefully this week we can do just that with our DEX Mustang,” he said.

Practice for The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VisitPa.com is set for Noon on Saturday (Eastern Time) to be followed by qualifying at 12:45 p.m.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is expected to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m., with Stage breaks at Laps 30 and 95.

USA Network will carry the TV coverage all weekend.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.