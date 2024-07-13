CHEVROLET NCS AT POCONO: William Byron Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

POCONO RACEWAY

JULY 13, 2024

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTOR HIGH HEAT CAMARO ZL1 AND THE NO. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO SS, met with the media in advance of racing double duty in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.

Media Availability Quotes:

When you race in the Xfinity Series nowadays, what is the mindset for you? Is it really just go there and win, and anything else is not acceptable? How do you approach today, specifically?

“I mean, it’s hard not to have that mindset, for sure. You want to go win, but you have to take the steps before that to get there. So just trying to remember all the little details about the car; shift points, braking markers, all those things that will be different. There’s not a lot that applies, I don’t think, to the Cup car. But just getting a general feel for the track; getting comfort with the rhythm of the racetrack are all good things and then some of the restart things give you reps to anticipate. Yeah, I think it’s all those things. And yeah, the goal is to win, for sure. But we have to see what we have and kind of where we are when we get out there.”

You’ve done double duty before, so this is nothing new for you, and you’ve done it with the Gen-7 car. Is it tougher now with this platform, going from Xfinity to Cup and Cup to Xfinity, or do you think it’s kind of second nature at this point?

“Yeah, I mean it’s tougher, but you know, we’re adaptable as drivers. At least for me, when I get back into a Xfinity car, I remember some of the things and nuances. So yeah, it may take me a few more laps than what it would have in the past with the Gen-6 car. But going to run late model races and things, it still takes a similar amount of time.. just maybe, like I said, some of the nuances with the car like you would have back in the day. You just have to learn those nuances as you go. Yeah, maybe a little bit more time.”

What do you feel like the No. 24 team needs to do to find more consistency at this point? It seems like you guys still have plenty of speed, but what do you feel like this team is missing, in terms of consistency?

“I mean, I thought last week was good with starting from the back, so I was really happy with that and our result there. Yeah, I mean I think you just have to see what the weekend brings here. I think we’ve always been pretty fast here and hopefully that translates to Indy, as well, if we’re fast here this weekend. Yeah, I think just try to approach each weekend with a clean slate and manage the weekend. We’ve done all the preparation that we can do coming into this weekend with sim, conversations and just trying to be as prepared as we can be. Just really have to see what you fight when you get here to the track. That’s one part of it. And then, executing the race, strategy, restarts and just general execution items will take over on Sunday. So yeah, if we can do all those things on Sunday, I think we can have a positive result, for sure, and maybe string together three good results in a row going into the break would be nice.”

You mentioned the break, William. Do you have plans? What is your mindset going into the break? What does it mean to have two solid weeks off before we get back into the grind of it as an athlete, as a driver?

“Yeah, it’s really nice. I was thinking about it though this week.. I feel like we’re in a really good rhythm with the season this year, so I kind of don’t want it to stop. I kind of feel like I have my routine. I feel like I’m in good shape. I feel like I’m not tired after the races. So I, selfishly, kind of want it to keep going. But I think once I get to the break, I will kind of turn it off and be able to think about some other things. I’m going on a trip with my family, so that will be fun. Just try to experience everything and enjoy the time off because we don’t get that every year, where you get a chance to get two-and-a-half, three weeks off. So it will be really nice.”

We’re finally back on the oval next weekend in Indianapolis. What are you most looking forward to for that race, in general, just being back on the oval? It’s going to be the 30th anniversary of the Brickyard, so it seems kind of fitting that we’re going back to driving down the right way on the front straightaway, as drivers like to say?

“Yeah, I mean I’m super excited. I think this was a decision that a lot of drivers wanted. I think it will be difficult to pass, which isn’t abnormal with this car. But I think it will come down to strategy and execution; your qualifying and everything.

I’m excited for it. I think the track is fun to make laps on. I’m sure it will be tricky with the Next Gen car.. probably a little bit edgy. But I think it will be everything we want as drivers, to be back on the oval with the history that it has.”

