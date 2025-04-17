INDY NXT Driver and Indiana Native Jack William Miller

Becomes Brand Ambassador for Fleddermann von Rieste

Aspiring INDYCAR Racer To Represent Brand’s Growing Line of Luxury Watches

INDIANAPOLIS (April 17, 2025) – Fleddermann von Rieste, an independent Indiana-based watch brand, has expanded its roster of brand ambassadors by welcoming INDY NXT driver Jack William Miller.

The 21-year-old Miller is the only INDY NXT driver born in the Hoosier State. He is from the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel and is currently in the midst of his junior year at Indiana University Indianapolis where he majors in biology.

Miller joins NASCAR Cup Series driver and fellow Hoosier Chase Briscoe as Fleddermann von Rieste ambassadors with each representing the brand’s growing line of high-quality timepieces. The partnership with Miller further amplifies Fleddermann von Rieste’s commitment to motorsports, aligning with drivers who exemplify passion, precision and performance. As part of this collaboration, Miller will work with Fleddermann von Rieste to promote its luxury watches, raising awareness to a broader audience within his home state and the motorsports community.

“Adding Jack William Miller to our ambassador lineup is a significant moment for Fleddermann von Rieste,” said Dr. Adam Fleddermann, CEO, Fleddermann von Rieste. “Jack’s dedication to his craft, his Indiana roots and his commitment to excellence on and off the track align perfectly with our brand’s values. Having both Jack and Chase Briscoe as part of the Fleddermann family is an incredible asset as each can emphasize the importance of precision engineering, craftsmanship and legacy in both racing and watchmaking.”

Miller has been racing since he was 3. It began in go-karts where he racked up numerous wins and championships. He later augmented that experience by racing snowmobiles, quads and motocross. By age 13, Miller transitioned to open-wheel racecars, specifically, the Formula 4 United States Championship. From 2017 through 2018, he competed in this first rung on the Road to Indy ladder before moving to USF2000 in 2019-2020. Next up was up USF Pro 2000 in 2021-2023. In 2024, Miller was a rookie all over again, joining INDY NXT, the stepping-stone division to the elite NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Now in his second INDY NXT season, Miller competes for Abel Motorsports and drives the No. 40 Patterson Dental Dallara.

“Racing has always been about time, and to be a racer representing and wearing Fleddermann von Rieste watches is a great honor. I’m a proud Hoosier and so is the Fleddermann family. We’re all able to wear that pride with the watches they make,” Miller said. “Every glance at your wrist provides a sense of achievement. It’s a reminder of how far you’ve come, but also where you want to be.”

Miller’s next event is the Grand Prix of Alabama May 4 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. The 35-lap race around the 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course begins at 10:30 a.m. CDT/11:30 a.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation Channel 218.

To learn more about Miller and Briscoe, please visit vonrieste.com/ambassadors.

About Fleddermann von Rieste:

Fleddermann von Rieste is an independent Indiana-based watch brand that assembles watches with an American Watchmaker and Clockmaker Institute (AWCI) certified watchmaker and his apprentice in Kokomo, Indiana. Arriving in the 1840s, the Fleddermann family is proud of their longstanding Indiana heritage, with their earliest ancestor arriving in Southeastern Indiana from Rieste, Germany. Appreciative of their Indiana and German roots, the family believes in producing attainable luxury timepieces inspired by their ancestry in Germany, produced with passion and skill in their home state of Indiana. Fleddermann von Rieste offers a growing line of watches ranging in styles and pricing from under $500 to $1,900. Currently, all have mechanical or automatic movements and have passed the stringent bench testing of AWCI watchmakers before finding a home on your wrist. When you purchase a Fleddermann von Rieste watch, you’re not only purchasing a watch, but also an extension of your personality as you take another step forward on the journey toward your legacy.