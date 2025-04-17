GRIDLIFE South Carolina Ignites the 2025 Season with a Record-Breaking Season Opener

From large crowds to 30+ hours of drifting and a groundbreaking Night Drift debut, the season opener at Carolina Motorsports Park set the tone for the biggest GRIDLIFE year yet

Kershaw, South Carolina (17 April 2025) — Engines roared, rubber burned and the Carolina air buzzed with electricity during the GRIDLIFE South Carolina Festival April 11-13. From sun-soaked afternoons to a floodlit showdown after dark, a record-breaking crowd packed the Carolina Motorsports Park paddock as more than 30 hours of GRIDLIFE drifting tore through two courses day and night.

Building on the momentum of a successful 2024 season, the GRIDLIFE South Carolina Festival launched the 2025 calendar with unmatched energy, a stacked lineup and something to prove.

GRIDLIFE’s new three-day fusion of motorsport, music and unapologetic car culture wasn’t just an evolution—it was a declaration: This is how we do it now.

Everything about the weekend was bigger. The grids were bigger with more than 200 participants. The racing and drifting was bigger, spread across three days on two different track configurations and more than 30 hours of drifting day and night. The crowd was the biggest it’s ever been in the event’s three-year history. The streaming production, the celebrity names on the guest list, the amount of track time—bigger, louder and more immersive.

GRIDLIFE South Carolina didn’t just set the tone for the season—it raised the bar.

“The 2025 season is off to a hell of a start,” said GRIDLIFE President Chris Stewart. “The energy, the format, the crowd—we wanted to evolve, and this weekend proved we’re on the right track.”

Night Drift Was the Moment

The scene Saturday night was pure theater: headlights slicing through mist, engines revving to redline and smoke curling into the darkness as GRIDLIFE Night Drift made its official debut on the .7-mile karting track. After a full day drifting on the big track, under glowing track lights, a lineup of all-stars including Grant Anderson, Cole Richards, Hert and Lee Yearwood tore through the night with calculated chaos.

The fans? They lost it. Packed fences. Screams over the screech. Phones in hand, fans captured a drifting spectacle that immediately blew up on social media. It was a first for GRIDLIFE at Kershaw and an instant entry into the culture’s highlight reel.

Motorsport and Music

Drivers pushed their limits in a weekend of intense battles, delivering exciting and unpredictable finishes.

The 2020 Eibach GRIDLIFE Touring Cup champion Eric Kutil returned to form in South Carolina, winning three of four races in dominant fashion before reigning champion Matan Rosenberg held him off by a nose in the Sunday finale. Their cars—polar opposites under the ruleset—delivered a tight duel. Eric Magnussen claimed third overall, while Eric Jensen impressed with a top-three finish and wild curb-hopping style in his LS-swapped FR-S.

The newly rebranded GRIDLIFE RUSH Series delivered edge-of-your-seat action with Ryan Leach sweeping all four races. Each time, Andy Voelkel and Nico Bratz kept him honest, especially in Race 1 where Leach snatched the win with a final-lap pass. YouTube stars TJ Hunt and Evan Shanks threw elbows mid-pack, while Nate Hamilton bounced back from a spin to finish inside the top 10 in points.

In TrackBattle’s Podium Sprint showdown, Chris Rice reset the Club SC track record in his Honda Fit with a time of 1:55.699-seconds, while Ryan Mathews doubled up in Street GT and Street Mod and rewrote the rear-drive Street GT record. Jerami Bailey shocked the Falken ClubTR field with a last-lap heater to take the win by half a tenth of a second in his FA24-swapped Scion FR-S .

While the track thundered with racing across the Eibach GLTC, RUSH Series and GRIDLIFE TrackBattle Time Attack, the infield pulsed to a different rhythm.

DJ Xcape, Jake Panda and Emo Nite with a special Grave Rave Set soundtracked the paddock late into Friday and Saturday night, turning tents and trailers into pop-up clubs. The result? An environment where race teams, fans and artists blurred into one community—raw, real and soaked in adrenaline.

Even off-track, the vibes didn’t quit. The new three-day festival format—the first time GRIDLIFE’s opened a season this way—hit all the right notes. With everything from pro-level driving to casual show-and-shine hangouts, there was no such thing as downtime. Just moments with friends turned into family.

The Tone Is Set

“The South Carolina Festival wasn’t just an opener—it was a line in the sand,” said Stewart. “A signal to fans, drivers and anyone watching that GRIDLIFE isn’t here to repeat seasons. It’s here to build on the legacy with something bigger, louder and more immersive.

“The 2025 GRIDLIFE season has officially begun, and if Carolina was the kickoff, the rest of the tour might just rewrite the playbook,” Stewart continued.

The next stop on the GRIDLIFE calendar is GRIDLIFE Special Stage Atlanta at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta May 9-10 where Formula DRIFT and GRIDLIFE will join forces for a first-of-its-kind collaborative event. In an unprecedented partnership between a track owner and two sanctioning bodies, the weekend will feature Formula DRIFT’s PRO and PROSPEC Championships alongside GRIDLIFE’s signature TrackBattle Time Attack, GLTC Touring Cup and GRIDLIFE RUSH Series. Highlighting the action is the highly anticipated return of GRIDLIFE Full Course Drift, where top-tier drivers—already on-site for Formula DRIFT—will take on the entire 2.54-mile circuit in a spectacle set to redefine Southeast drift culture.

For tickets and more information visit: https://www.grid.life/special-stage

