RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet Team Earn 23rd-Place Finish at the “Tricky Triangle”

Finish: 23rd

Start: 17th

Points: 32nd

“It was a long day at Pocono Raceway for our Boot Barn Chevrolet team, but I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR for not giving up during challenging circumstances and working hard throughout the race to try and make adjustments. We had a fast Chevy, but we lost our brakes in Stage 1. It was frustrating because we were faster than the cars in front of us, but we couldn’t do much without brakes. We’re not exactly sure what was going on. We managed the best we could with what we had and somehow salvaged a 23rd-place finish. We’ll go back to the shop and evaluate.” -Austin Dillon

On-Track Incident Ends the Day Early for Kyle Busch and the zone Chevrolet Team at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 32nd

Start: 24th

Points: 18th

“It was a long day at Pocono Raceway for our zone Chevrolet team. Our RCR/ECR team did a good job of catching an oil leak before the race, but it was a bit stressful, and we had to start from the rear of the field and work our way up. We ended up getting hit from behind and it ended our day early. That’s just racing these days and it’s what happens. I just want to give thanks to all of our partners. Everybody at RCR, ECR, zone, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Lucas Oil, Chevrolet, 3Chi, BetMGM, FICO, Global Industrial, Lenovo, Morgan & Morgan, Rebel Bourbon, everyone that that supports us. We’re having the opportunity to go out there and have some fun and to continue to work on our program and build everything up. It’s just unfortunate circumstances. Thank you to Rowdy Nation and all the fans for their continued support. We’ll go back to work and get ready for Indianapolis.” -Kyle Busch