Stewart-Haas Racing: The Great American Getaway 400 from Pocono

STEWART-HAAS RACING

The Great American Getaway 400

Date: July 14, 2024

Event: The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VisitPA.com (Round 21 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (2.5-mile triangle)

Format: 160 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/65 laps/65 laps)

Race Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Finish:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 28th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Josh Berry (Started 5th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 160 of 160 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 36th, Finished 30th / Accident, completed 121 of 160 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 25th, Finished 37th / Accident, completed 13 of 160 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (16th with 455 points, 248 out of first)

● Josh Berry (21st with 386 points, 317 out of first)

● Noah Gragson (24th with 354 points, 349 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (27th with 318 points, 385 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Briscoe earned his 10th top-15 of the season and his second top-15 in five career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono.

● Briscoe’s 15th-place result equaled his previous best finish at Pocono, originally earned in 2022.

● Berry earned his 11th top-20 of the season and it came in his first career NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono.

● Berry led once for eight laps.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Blaney won The Great American Getaway 400 to score his 12th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Pocono. His margin of victory over second-place Denny Hamlin was 1.312 seconds.

● This was Ford’s 733rd all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its fourth of the season.

● This was Ford’s 25th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Pocono. The manufacturer won its first race at Pocono on June 9, 1985 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who went on to sweep both races that season.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 34 laps.

● Only 23 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Chase Elliott leaves Pocono as the new championship leader with a three-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“It was kind of a decent day. We weren’t great, really all weekend, from a speed standpoint – like I didn’t think we were going to be good enough to win. But I thought we made our car quite a bit better, truthfully, throughout the weekend, which is really encouraging. I thought we got the balance pretty good. We just didn’t really have the raw speed like some of the other guys. I thought we kind of maximized our day, for the most part. We were maybe a couple of positions better. Overall, it was not a bad day. Not a great day, not a bad day.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“It was just up and down. We had a couple of mistakes that kind of put us back, lost some track position, just got off sequence. It seemed like the car was strong at times, but overall it just needed to be a little bit better and a little more consistent to get a good finish. But we survived and had a decent day.” – Josh Berry, driver of the No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“All I know is we had a really good car, started off to be a good day, then we got put back in the pack, and that’s what you end up getting.” – Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“I just got loose in turn one. We were battling and just got loose. Nobody got into me. I was all alone. I was just trying to make it until we got to the caution and could tighten it up a little bit, but it just took off on me. It’s definitely a bummer being out super early in the race, but thanks to Overstock.com and this whole 10 team. It hasn’t really been the weekend we hoped for through practice and qualifying, and now into the race being out so early. Thanks to all the fans for their support. We will go on to Indy. Indy will be fun next week.” – Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 10 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.