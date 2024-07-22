Parking Mistakes To Avoid As An EV Owner

When finding somewhere to park in an electric car, there are added considerations you’ll need to make compared to parking in a petrol car. Parking is often a prime opportunity for charging your vehicle, so it’s often important to find parking with access to charging. At the same time, you need to consider the costs, parking etiquette and the potential dangers of parking in the wrong areas. To help you park smarter in an EV, here are just a few mistakes to avoid.

Not using free EV parking

A lot of new EV owners don’t realize that there are many free parking places out there designated for electric vehicles. Some of these are purely for parking, while others come with access to charge points while offering free charging. Such parking spaces are most likely to be found in cities, but can be found in some towns and villages. It’s worth using apps to track down these charging stations.

Hogging charging stations

It’s important to learn charging station etiquette when owning an EV. In some locations, there may be few public charging stations and many cars that need to use them. Make sure that you are not charging your vehicle for longer than is necessary so that other EV owners can use the station. Some charging stations are starting to bring in penalties for overstaying. Use apps to notify you of when your car is fully charged and then move your vehicle to a regular parking space after.

Trailing loose charging cables over sidewalks

Loose charging cables on sidewalks can serve as trip hazards for passers by. There’s also a risk of your charging cable being damaged by people stepping on it. To prevent lawsuits and damaged cables, always lay down a cable protector mat over the cable. Alternatively, look into alternatives such as off-road parking or installing charging points at the curb.

Not investing in a home EV charge point

The most frequently used parking space for your EV is likely to be outside your home. Therefore, it makes sense to have access to charging. You can charge an electric vehicle off a regular mains plug, but it will take a very long time to charge and may not always be convenient. Installing an EV charging point outside your home could allow you to charge your vehicle more quickly while also not having to trail a cable into your home. The cost of installing a charge point can vary depending on the type of charge point you choose and the installation company you use.

Parking in direct sunlight

Did you know that parking in direct sunlight on a hot day could damage your vehicle’s battery? The high temperature can cause battery fluid to evaporate, leading to battery inefficiency or even complete failure. You can extend the life of your EV’s battery by always trying to find somewhere shady to park. If you’ve got a driveway, it may be worth installing a carport to provide some shade for your vehicle.