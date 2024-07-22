Team HRC with Japan Post Wins 45th Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race

FIM Endurance World Championship

MIE, Japan, July 22, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda factory team(1) Team HRC with Japan Post (CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP: Takumi Takahashi / Teppei Nagoe / Johann Zarco) has won the 2024 FIM(2) Endurance World Championship “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours Road Race 45th Annual Event (Suzuka 8 Hours) held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie, on Sunday, July 21.

This victory marks Team HRC’s third consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours victory, and Honda’s 30th win at the event. In addition, team rider Takumi Takahashi has become the outright record holder with six Suzuka 8 Hours wins, while Teppei Nagoe and Johann Zarco celebrate their first win at the event.

In timed qualifying on July 19 (Fri), Team HRC with Japan Post was third fastest, gaining entry to the Top 10 Trial to determine the top ten grid spots among the ten fastest qualifiers. In the Top 10 Trial on July 20 (Sat), Team HRC with Japan Post, represented by Takahashi and Zarco, was once again third fastest.

The race started at 11:30 am on the 21st (Sun). Similar to last year, Takahashi was the team’s starting rider. Once the initial battles had settled by Lap 11, Takahashi gained the lead, and gradually pulled away from the field. Zarco and Nagoe also rode consistently throughout the race to widen the gap. Despite incurring a 40 second penalty in the closing stages, Takahashi rode the Team HRC with Japan Post bike to the checkered flag at 7:30 pm, completing a record-breaking 220 laps for the team’s third consecutive victory.

Takumi Takahashi | Team HRC with Japan Post

“I am relieved to have won the Suzuka 8 Hours for the sixth time, and achieve Honda’s 30th win. Thanks to my best teammates, the staff, and all the fans who cheered me on. Without them, I could not have made it. I would like this to be the beginning of a good offer from HRC to win even more. If I’m given the opportunity, I would like to try to win the Suzuka 8 Hours again.”

Teppei Nagoe | Team HRC with Japan Post

“Last year when I was on the second place podium, I wanted to win one day, but I didn’t think it would happen a year later. I was given the opportunity to ride for HRC, which I have always dreamed of, and with my strong teammates, we were able to achieve Honda’s third consecutive win and 30th overall victory. The view from the top podium spot was the most beautiful I have ever seen. I understand that as a rider I still have some growing to do. This win encourages me to work hard so that I can win on my own merit.”

Johann Zarco | Team HRC with Japan Post

“I am happy to have achieved our goal. I am satisfied that the race was perfect from start to finish, exactly as I wanted it to be. I am honored to have won as an HRC rider. Takahashi rode a great and impressive race. Nagoe increased his pace every time he rode. I’m grateful to have ridden with these two riders. I hope to try again next year if my schedule permits!”

Teruaki Matsubara | Team HRC with Japan Post team manager

“First of all, I am relieved that we finished safely, and I am very happy that Takahashi was able to achieve his sixth Suzuka 8 Hours win. Our three riders were great together, and with the performance of the updated bike, we were able to progress smoothly from the test to the finish line. I believe Honda achieved its 30th Suzuka 8 Hours win thanks to all the fans who supported us.”

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation

“I would like to sincerely thank the three Team HRC with Japan Post riders, team staff, and everyone involved for overcoming the pressure and achieving the feat of winning the Suzuka 8 Hours for the third year in a row. Takumi Takahashi achieved his sixth Suzuka 8 Hours win, an outstanding record. Zarco and Nagoe, who raced for us in the Suzuka 8 Hours for the first time, also contributed a lot to this victory. We would like to thank Japan Post Co., Ltd. and all the other sponsors who supported our participation. HRC will continue the challenge to meet the expectations of motorsports and Honda fans, and we look forward to your continued support.”

(1) Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer

(2) FIM: Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

