AO Racing Bids Farewell to Priaulx

ST CHARLES, Ill., (July 24, 2024) — Effective immediately, AO Racing and Sebastian Priaulx will part ways for the remainder of the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The change comes to allow the racer to focus on his growing commitments with Multimatic Motorsports.

Priaulx, who was a part of the team’s two wins this season, will step away from the No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R to focus on his long-term future with Multimatic. Increasing obligations and schedule conflicts have necessitated the transition sooner than expected, but the team remains focused on the GTD PRO championship as they lead the points headed into the final rounds of the season.

“All of us at AO Racing wish Seb the best and are thankful for the time Multimatic let him spend with us,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “He has been a huge part of our team as we brought Rexy to life, and we are proud to have our early successes with him on the effort. We are working with Porsche to find a suitable driver to partner with Laurin for the remainder of the season.”

AO Racing remains focused on continuing their bid on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO title and will announce the new driver lineup in the coming days before the next round at Road America, August 2-4.

