Excitement Builds as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Return to Road America, August 1-4

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., July 24, 2024 – Road America is set to welcome back the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge from August 1-4, promising fans an exhilarating weekend of top-tier sports car racing. Adding to the excitement, this year’s event will feature the Mustang Challenge and the Porsche Carrera Cup, making it one of the most anticipated racing spectacles of the summer.

Last year, Road America witnessed its largest IMSA weekend crowd in over four decades. Fans enjoyed perfect weather, with blue skies and temperatures in the low 70s, creating the ideal backdrop for world-class racers to navigate the challenging 4-mile track. The 2023 event was highlighted by the No. 7 Penske Porsche, driven by Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr, securing victory as the sixth different winner in just seven WeatherTech Championship races, underscoring the unpredictable and thrilling nature of IMSA racing at Road America.

As the 2024 event approaches, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets, golf carts, and camping spots early. Last year’s massive turnout is a testament to the event’s growing popularity, and this year is expected to draw even more attendees. Don’t miss out on the high-speed action and the chance to explore Road America’s picturesque grounds. Get your tickets now to be part of the excitement only Road America can deliver!

Throughout the weekend, fans will notice many improvements around the grounds, including scenic viewing trails inside and outside turns 9 and 10, the newly named ‘The Bluffs’ at Turn 11, and a new pathway to Turn 12, known as ‘Canada Corner.’ Additional amenities include a new restroom facility with showers, an RV waste transfer station at Turn 1, fresh artistic carvings, and upgrades to ‘The Mission Foods 2Fast2Tasty Beach’ near Turn 11.

Road America’s 2024 season is a breathtaking journey through motorsports history, competition, and excitement. Whether you’re a die-hard enthusiast or a casual spectator, Road America offers something extraordinary. Mark your calendars for this and other major events like the Fanatec GT World Challenge, the Ariens Art on Wheels Weekend featuring VSCDA, and the SCCA National Championship Runoffs. Plus, anyone 16 and under gets in FREE when accompanied by a paying adult at the gate. For full event dates, details and ticket information, visit www.roadamerica.com.