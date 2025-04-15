Kyle Washington and GMG Racing Continue to Roll with Double Podium GT America Finish at the 50th Grand Prix of Long Beach

Kyle Washington Continues 2025 Sprint Race Hot Streak with a Pair of Second-Place SRO GT America Powered by AWS Finishes Saturday and Sunday in the No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

LONG BEACH, California (April 15, 2025) – Longtime GMG Racing driver Kyle Washington continued his 2025 roll in national sports car racing sprint race competition Saturday and Sunday at the 50th Grand Prix of Long Beach with a pair of second place finishes in each day’s 40-minute SRO GT America powered by AWS races in his No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The hard-earned runner-up results are Washington’s best career finishes at Long Beach and give him a run of four-straight podium finishes in top-tier sports car sprint race series to date that are just part of his early-season success this year.

The Long Beach podiums follow back-to-back victories in both his No. 32 GT R and his identically liviried No. 232 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in GT America and the USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West series respectively last month at Sonoma Raceway. Washington also scored a Bronze-class victory in an IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge sprint race last January at Daytona International Speedway in the GT R.

Washington’s success also carried the flag for GMG Racing at Long Beach after his three teammates – Patrick Mulcahy, CJ Moses and James Sofronas – were all forced to persevere through a challenging and at times frustrating weekend.

“We just didn’t get the across-the-board results, but I have to thank Kyle for carrying the torch for us this weekend,” said Sofronas, who is both a driver and the Principal and Founder of GMG Racing. “I am obviously happy for his pace, and two second-place finishes is a tremendous effort. His driving and racecraft has never been better, and he is still improving.”

Joining Sofronas in getting off to a pair of fast starts in both of the weekend’s 40-minute sprints, Washington’s Porsche ran in podium contention with the No. 14 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS of Sofronas both days.

With Sofronas up front, Washington put on the show of the race on Saturday when he battled back-and-forth for third place with an Aston Martin. On Sunday, Washington and Sofronas both got a jump on the race polesitter and ran in tight formation with Washington in second and Sofronas in third for the majority of the race.

“Saturday was definitely one of the harder races I’ve done after battling with and chasing that Aston Martin down,” Washington said. “We had a good start, got a little lucky when I went pretty aggressive, but it worked out well. Then the chase was on to catch that really fast Aston for most of the race. It was all I could do, and it was the entire time. I was right behind him as the race was winding down and, finally with about two laps left, it was it was great to get him with a switch-back pass.”

While Washington delighted the cheering crowd with his podium pass, Sofronas was cruising comfortably up front Saturday when disaster struck less than two minutes from the finish. Accelerating out of the famous Long Beach hairpin, one of the Audi’s half shaft axles snapped and Sofronas agonizingly came to a stop just before the start/finish line on the front straight. Washington moved up to second after passing his stricken teammate while Sofronas saw what would have been his fourth Long Beach win slip away.

“You have to be prepared for the ups and downs,” Sofronas said. “We started off with mega pace from all the guys with Kyle, Patrick and me in the GT3 class, and CJ, who was anxious to get behind the wheel again in GT2 after a lot of time off.”

Debuting Long Beach driver Mulcahy, in the No. 54 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Moses, in his

No. 58 GMG Racing/CrowdStrike/AWS Audi R8 LMS GT2, both rebounded from Saturday mechanical issues before the race for solid showings on Sunday.

“For me personally, I would certainly like to forget this weekend, and I definitely don’t like it when my teammates are not able to make a race start due to some technical issues,” Sofronas said. “As always, the GMG Racing team persevered and rebounded and worked all night to make sure all of our cars were fixed to get them back out on Sunday. My first concern is always the team clients and making sure they’re taken care of. My racing is just a bonus after that.”

Mulcahy did well to finish seventh in the GT3 class Sunday, the final car to take the checkered flag on the lead lap, despite his limited track time. Moses shook off Saturday’s issues to race competitively in the GT2 division and reached the podium as the second-place finisher in what was a respectable battle with the race winner in the two-car class.

“We had a reasonably decent qualifying, but it was cut short by the red flags and we really never got in a flyer,” Moses said. “Then, going out the grid for the first race, we had what turned out to be a regulator fault in the alternator that was spiking voltage in the car. That basically didn’t allow the car to operate and we missed the race, but overnight the team worked hard, did some trouble shooting and figured it out with 45 minutes to spare Sunday morning. We rolled the car out, were ready to go, and GMG Racing, in their typical form, took care of the car and got us out there. I went out and ran a very solid stint for having not been in the car for six months and only having basically an hour’s worth of track time up to that point. I feel very positive about how we did, and I look forward to my next race, which will be at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR).”

Sofronas was the only member of the team to miss out on a Sunday rebound when more frustration set in, once again in the race’s final minutes. He was looking at a third-place finish after tracking Washington in second only to have the fourth-place car tap the Audi and put Sofronas in the wall at the hairpin. Sofronas recovered to take the checkered flag sixth in GT3 but left Long Beach disappointed after coming so close to another race win on his 20th anniversary at Long Beach.

“We had high hopes coming into this weekend, but I’ve been in this business for over 32 years and have seen it all,” Sofronas said. “So, I have to look at the silver lining of the weekend, which is Kyle’s double podium and that he has stepped into the championship hunt in GT America. CJ will have a better weekend for sure on his home track at VIR, and I feel bad he and Patrick didn’t have a chance to show the pace they had in practice in Saturday’s race. Patrick is definitely an emerging force to be reckoned with as an up-and-coming driver, and we are proud to be associated with him. His name will definitely be well known in the future. He’s good.”

Next up for GMG Racing on the SRO America schedule is an all-series weekend of competition at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), April 25 – 27.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.