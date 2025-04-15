North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire at Rockingham Speedway Sells Out

Tickets remain available for Friday’s Black’s Tire 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (April 15, 2025) –The much-anticipated return of NASCAR racing to Rockingham Speedway has been met with an overwhelming response by enthusiastic fans buying every Saturday grandstand ticket to witness the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Rockingham 125 ARCA Menards Series East race.

“Excitement continues to build, and this news reinforces what we knew all along – race fans are delighted to have NASCAR back at Rockingham Speedway,” said Track Enterprises President, Bob Sargent, the official event promoter of NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway. “Wow! When’s the last time a NASCAR Xfinity Series race was sold out of grandstand tickets? We want to thank the entire community, and the thousands of fans that have spoken with their support, to show the world NASCAR is back at The Rock.”

Fans can log on to racetherock.com, trackenterprises.com or rockingham-speedway.com to purchase tickets for the Black’s Tire 200 and for continuing details about event information including vehicle traffic flow, a facility map and weekend schedule. Both days will feature NASCAR driver autograph sessions in the speedway’s interactive Fan Zone. Fans can also call the speedway office at (910) 338-1100 for additional information.

Last August, Track Enterprises announced it reached an agreement with Rockingham Speedway ownership to bring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series East back to the venerable Richmond County speedway Easter Weekend.

The Xfinity Series was a regular player at the historic venue from 1982-2004 and features a cast of winners who went on to be some of the sport’s most respected names including David Pearson, Sam Ard, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Harry Gant, Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Jamie McMurray.

Martin was an indomitable force at Rockingham in Xfinity Series competition throughout his career having collected 11 wins in 25 starts, including four straight during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. McMurray matched Martin’s four-peat by recording four wins in a row from 2002-2004.

This weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list is dotted with the names with some of the sport’s most recognizable drivers including defending series champion Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and 12-time Xfinity Series race winner Austin Hill. Jones will also contest Friday’s Black’s Tire 200.

Tickets remain available for the Black’s Tire 200 and are priced $35-$40, with all kids 12 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series raced at Rockingham twice from 2012-2013 with Kahne and last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Larson collecting the victories for late team owner Steve Turner and Turner Motorsports.

Matt Crafton, a 25-year CRAFTSMAN Truck Series veteran, is the only current series regular to have competed at the high-banked, D-shaped oval when the division last raced there 12 years ago.

Separate from Larson, current NASCAR Cup Series competitors Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were all part of the field when the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series last tested its mettle at Rockingham over a decade ago.

The weekend’s festivities are set to kick off Thursday when NASCAR legends Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace appear at ThunderFest in downtown Rockingham prior to on-track activity at Rockingham Speedway. The duo will also host an unfiltered interactive Q&A April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Rockingham Speedway Fan Zone DJ Stage ahead of the Black’s Tire 200 where they’re sure to offer fans unique insights and tales from their legendary racing careers.

The two former NASCAR stars host the Herm and Schrader Show, part of the Dirty Mo Media platform which has over 125,000 followers on YouTube. Fans are encouraged to ask questions at the event and bring signs to wave at the duo in the Fan Zone.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.

In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C., Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.