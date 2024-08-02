Paving Begins on Reconfigured ROVAL Ahead of Bank of America ROVAL 400

In advance of NASCAR’s Playoff wildcard weekend Oct. 11-13, paving has begun on a section of the infield road course designed to create more passing zones

Once paving of the infield section is complete, officials will begin reconfiguring the frontstretch chicane before the pivotal playoff cutoff race weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 2, 2024) – With NASCAR still in the midst of a competition break for the Paris 2024 Olympics, officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway are hard at work preparing for the pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Playoff wildcard weekend, including reconfiguring portions of the innovative 2.28-mile circuit to create more passing zones and white-knuckled excitement.

New paving is underway on a section of the infield between Turn 6 and Turn 7, designed to create a longer infield straightway leading into a tight, hairpin corner. Additional work is scheduled later this summer on the frontstretch chicane, which will be reshaped to create a harder braking zone in the final corners of the challenging 17-turn course.

“In just six short years, the ROVAL™ has created many unforgettable moments, from Ryan Blaney’s miraculous victory in the inaugural event and Chase Elliott’s unforgettable burnout in Heartburn Turn to AJ Allmendinger’s dramatic triumph for Kaulig Racing last season,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway President and General Manager Greg Walter. “These enhancements are designed to challenge drivers to further push their limits and race for the win in an event that will make or break the championship hopes of several Playoff contenders.”

Combined, the two enhancement projects will require 600 tons of asphalt, 23,000 square feet of cement-stabilized base and 1,000 cubic yards of dirt, with nearly all of the material utilized in the new portion of the course between Turns 6 and 7. The projects are expected to be complete by the end of August.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the all-new ROVAL™ during the pivotal NASCAR Playoffs Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, Oct. 11-13, when both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series take the track in crucial cutoff events, with drivers battling to secure a spot in the Round of 8.

