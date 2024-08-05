Donate at the 19th annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive, drive Dover Motor Speedway’s Monster Mile on Wednesday, Sept. 11

Drive your car on the high-banked, one-mile concrete oval after donating in NASCAR Cup Series garage.

BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series tickets to be raffled to donors.

DOVER, Del. (Aug. 5, 2024) – Dover Motor Speedway will once again pay tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 11 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

This marks the 19th consecutive year that Dover Motor Speedway and the Blood Bank of Delmarva have partnered together for this event, dating to 2006. For the second time in the blood drive’s history, registrants will have the opportunity to drive on the famous Monster Mile, the high-banked oval which has hosted NASCAR events every year since 1969.

REGISTRATION INFO: Pre-registration is highly encouraged. Call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit https://donate.bbd.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/10256 to book an appointment. Remember to only schedule an appointment if you are feeling healthy and fever free.

Registrants should be aware of the following procedures as they make their way in and around Dover Motor Speedway:

ENTERING THE PROPERTY: Guests should use the Speedway’s Leipsic Road entrance, near the Monster Monument (not the entrance to Bally’s Dover off of Rt. 13), to access the event. Suggested GPS address to help with guidance: 99 Plaza Drive, Dover, DE 19901.

WAIVERS: Before entering the start-finish line gate, guests will be asked to sign a Speedway-issued waiver to drive their vehicle on the Monster Mile racing surface and a Blood Bank-issued waiver in order for their photo to be taken.

DONATION AREA: Guests will enter the Speedway near the start-finish line and make their way to the NASCAR Cup Series garage between Turns 1 and 2. After their donations, guests will exit the garage area near Turn 2 then make their way back around the track toward the frontstretch exit where they entered.

In appreciation to those who donate, regular drawings will take place to award tickets for next year’s BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, an annual 200-lap/mile event featuring some of America’s top up-and-coming drivers.

Blood from volunteer donors is needed every two seconds to help meet the daily transfusion needs of cancer and surgery patients, accident and burn victims, newborns and mothers delivering babies, sickle cell anemia patients, and many more.

Per America’s Blood Centers, 62 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate (204.9 million people) but only 3 percent of Americans do so each year.

About the Blood Bank of Delmarva

Founded in 1954, Blood Bank of Delmarva is a nonprofit community-based blood center that provides lifesaving blood and blood products to 1.5 million people and 19 hospitals on the Delmarva Peninsula. With donor centers in Delaware (Dagsboro, Dover, Newark), Maryland (Salisbury), Pennsylvania (Chadds Ford), and Virginia (eastern shore), we serve our community by meeting the needs of patients, hospitals, and donors with safe, high-quality blood products and related services. For more information, visit www.delmarvablood.org.