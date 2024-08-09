JACOB CANTER NAMED DIRECTOR OF COMPETITION AT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Canter is a veteran of the motorsports industry holding influential roles with championship caliber race teams along with positions in the automotive industry

Bobby Kennedy to serve in a newly created role of General Manager at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

STATESVILLE, N.C. (August 9, 2024) — LEGACY MOTOR CLUBTM announced today that Jacob Canter will serve as Director of Competition. Canter joins the CLUB with more than two decades of engineering experience with a focus in the motorsports industry. It was also announced in July that long-time motorsports executive, Bobby Kennedy has joined LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in the newly created General Manager role. Both Canter and Kennedy have officially started with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Cal Wells III.

Auto racing runs deep in the Canter family as Jacob is a third generation racer from Yakima, Wash. While continuing the family legacy of short track racing in the Pacific Northwest, Canter completed his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Washington. Canter started his professional career as a Technical Engineer with MoTeC USA before moving to Rusty Wallace Racing to create an engineering department for the team. In 2007, Canter began a nearly 16 year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing where he served as a Race Engineer before becoming the Research and Development Team Manager. Canter’s most recent role was with General Motors where he was the Engineering Manager of Vehicle Performance at GM Motorsports.

“I am incredibly excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and embark on this new journey,” said Jacob Canter, Director of Competition for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “I am thankful to Maury, Jimmie, Richard and Cal for this opportunity. It is a competitive advantage to be a part of a team with amazing vision and leadership. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to drive our success on and off the track with a championship mindset.”

Canter will oversee the competition department including all crew chiefs and pit crew, while Kennedy will oversee the day-to-day operations of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.

“Both Jacob and Bobby represent some of the best the world of motorsports has to offer,” said Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “I’m personally honored they’ve chosen to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Having previous long-term relationships with Toyota Racing Development will prove invaluable as LEGACY M. C. strives towards joining the elite within the NASCAR Cup Series.”

“Bringing in people like Jacob and Bobby is what we need at this stage in the game,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “This has been a difficult season and performance hasn’t been where we want it to be, so moves like this are necessary. We want to show up, be competitive, and win races. That’s the main goal.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Cook Out 400. The race kicks off on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET live on USA or you can listen on SiriusXM – NASCAR Radio (channel 90) and MRN Radio.

For more information, contact astock@legacymotorclub.com

ABOUT

