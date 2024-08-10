6 Summertime Driving Dangers in Florida

People often consider winter the scariest time for motorists. The effects of cold-weather road hazards, such as the increased probability of engine malfunctioning, snow, and ice, make people justifiably assume that winter is dangerous.

However, these factors are relatively minor in South Florida. Due to the dangers of summertime, the state experiences more summertime road crashes. There are increased highway hazards from late May to early September.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) says August is one of the scariest months for motorists in Florida. The statistics cannot be coincidental because numerous other activities happen around this period. For instance, schools are on holiday, and people troop in for vacation. Higher temperatures, increased traffic, and an uptick in heavy flooding or rains exist.

This article explains six summertime driving dangers on Florida highways:

Increased Traffic

According to the Florida Office of Tourism, over 35 million individuals visited the state between July and September 2022, a seven percent increase over Q3 2021.

While visitors use different means of transportation to get to the Sunshine State, most use vehicles at some point. More people on the road during this season increases the risk of an accident. Similarly, more traffic can trigger road rage and other reactionary driving habits.

Increased Fatigued Motorists

Drowsy driving contributes to at least 1,550 mortalities and 71,000 injuries annually. It also leads to a minimum of $13 billion in losses yearly.

While fatigued driving is a year-round problem, it increases in Florida during summer for several reasons. First, drivers on summer road trips often engage in marathon driving days to quickly arrive at their vacation destination. Thus, making tiredness a massive problem this season.

Heat also makes people feel easily exhausted.

Increased Tire Blowouts

While hot weather can sometimes be beneficial for the human spirit, the reverse is the case for tires. Heat-triggered air expansion can cause tire blowouts. This is particularly an issue when the temperature rises beyond 90 or 100 degrees for more than two consecutive days, which is a typical occurrence in Florida during summer.

However, you can be liable for damages if lack of maintenance contributes to the accident. That is why it is essential to properly care for your vehicles before putting them on the road.

Increased Inexperienced Drivers

Apart from tourists contributing to increased summertime traffic, there is also an increase in teen drivers on the highways due to school out. Unsurprisingly, the 100 deadliest days for teen motorists fall under summertime.

“Most teens are immature, unskilled, and inexperienced behind the wheel. They are prone to commit driving errors, speed, be distracted (especially if their peers are in the car), and abandon seatbelts” says personal injury attorney William Umansky of The Umansky Law Firm Criminal Defense & Injury Attorneys.

Teenagers on vacation may have unsupervised access to vehicles. This lack of adult supervision, coupled with the excitement of newfound driving freedom, can lead to risk-taking behaviors behind the wheel. These behaviors can include exceeding speed limits and neglecting safety measures, such as seatbelt use.

Such actions increase the risk of accidents for them, their passengers, and other road users.

Increased Drunk Driving Mishaps

There are large gatherings and celebrations during summer. Examples include Labor Day, Memorial Day, and 4th of July. Many participate in boat outings, beach days, barbeques, and drinking during these gatherings.

Excessive intake of alcohol translates to an increase in the rate of drunk driving in the state. Unfortunately, drunk driving puts everyone at risk because the intoxicated motorist can crash into anyone. Apart from being a crime, drunk driving can serve as the premise of negligence in a car accident injury claim.

Intoxicated people should never be behind the wheel. Consider staying where you are if you are too drunk or riding with your friend. You can also use a ridesharing service.

Many intoxicated fellows may not like these options due to the discomfort of returning to get their vehicles the following day. However, it remains the proactive way to stay out of trouble or legal tussles.

Increased Rainy Afternoons

While Florida afternoon thunderstorms can be an indescribable beauty to behold, they can be frightening to drive in, especially for visitors who are unfamiliar with them. The roads become sleek and flooded, and the sheets of the heavy downpour will substantially reduce visibility.

Pulling over to the shoulders and switching your hazards is advisable. It usually takes a little time for the skies to be clear again.

Conclusion

As observed in the article, some of these accidents are due to negligence or recklessness of the driver. If you believe someone negligently injures you in a Florida car accident, speak with a local personal injury attorney. They will analyze your case and determine the best way forward for maximum compensation.