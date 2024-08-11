Ty Majeski Closes Out Truck Series Regular Season With Second Straight Wi

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

CleanHarbors 250 | Richmond Raceway

Saturday, August 10, 2024

TY MAJESKI CLOSES OUT REGULAR SEASON WITH SECOND STRAIGHT TRUCK SERIES VICTORY

Ty Majeski backed up his win at Indianapolis Raceway Park with another victory tonight in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season finale at Richmond Raceway.

The win is Majeski’s second of the year and fifth of his career.

Majeski and defending series champion Ben Rhodes will represent Ford in the NCTS playoffs.

Ford Performance Results:

1st – Ty Majeski

5th – Layne Riggs

7th – Ben Rhodes

13th – Jake Garcia

15th – Matt Crafton

18th – Lawless Alan

28th – Mason Maggio

31st – Conner Jones

34th – Keith McGee

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford F-150 – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW:

WHEN YOU HAD YOUR ISSUE DID YOU THINK IT WAS OVER AT THAT POINT? “No, we had a good truck. Knowing how good this thing was last year we wanted to prove we could do it again after everything that happened towards the end of the year last year, so we did that. We recovered from it. It was a little bit tougher to recover this year, but what a fast Soda Sense Ford F-150. I’m so proud of these ThorSport guys sticking behind me. We’ve got to clean up these little mistakes though because that could be the difference between transferring to Phoenix and not. We’ve got to clean those things up, but as long as we keep getting to Victory Lane the sky is the limit for us. We’re on it right now.”

THAT’S TWO IN A ROW. WHAT HAS BEEN CLICKING FOR THIS SUDDEN SEASON-ENDING SURGE? “We always seem to do that. These are my first two wins outside of the playoffs and they’re right on the cusp of the playoffs, so this team just seems to click right around playoff time. Between that and a lot of these racetracks are just our bread and butter. Joe and I, I feel like we’re pretty good at these last two racetracks and we’re going to another familiar one in Milwaukee and the way that this playoff schedule lays out is pretty good for our team. I’m excited to get going.”

WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM LAST YEAR’S PLAYOFF RUN THAT WILL HELP FOR THIS YEAR? “We had a pretty big barrier last year. We didn’t have the chief up on the box, so that was a big deal. We’ve got him back full force and we’re ready to go make another run at this thing.”

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Nashville Stampede Ford F-150 – WHAT IS THE FEELING RIGHT NOW? “Relieved. Honestly, I was pretty relaxed going into this race. I knew it was kind of our championship to lose. I see it that way. Other people may not, but at least the playoffs race to lose. I’m happy with the overall performance for the night. It was a step in the right direction for this Nashville Stampede Ford F-150 team, but we still have to improve. We still have to get better. Now that it’s reset, we kind of get to take it one race at a time. The first round is all about top 10s. The second round is all about top fives and then after that it’s anybody’s championship. It’s not our first rodeo, but at the same time this has been a roller coaster year and we have to smooth out some of the valleys and try to create a few more peaks.”

WHAT DOES IT SAY ABOUT THIS TEAM THAT THROUGH ALL THE UPS AND DOWNS YOU STILL MADE THE PLAYOFFS? “It bodes well for our team. Our story over the years has been that we always find a way even when things are going right or things aren’t going well. Whether we’re the underdog or the odd man out, we always find a way and typically that’s just not letting any pressure situations get to us and let other people do their thing and it seems to work out, so I’m hoping that can work again for us this year as well.”