Reckless Driving and Virginia Road Accidents

As of 2019, American roads see more than 284 million vehicles, with over 228.7 million licensed drivers behind the wheel. With so many cars, it’s no surprise that the nation sees some of the highest rates of car accidents in the world.

But there’s another side to the picture—reckless driving. In February 2024, Claims Journal released an article highlighting reckless driving as the most common citation in fatal road crashes, followed by license and registration violations.

With this information at hand, today’s article will delve into the concept of reckless driving as it pertains to Virginia road accidents. By reading, you will learn the steps to follow should you find yourself a crash victim. Keep scrolling below.

What is Reckless Driving?

Have you ever seen a vehicle on the road and thought, ‘That’s dangerous?’

Chances are high that the driver was driving recklessly, disregarding the road rules, putting other motorists at risk. Here are types of road behaviors considered reckless:



Tailgating

“Generally speaking, you should leave a distance of three seconds between your vehicle and the one ahead. Anything less, and you wouldn’t have enough reaction time in case the other motorist suddenly brakes,” says personal injury attorney John Yannone.

This behavior is known as tailgating, where one driver follows another too closely. In an accident, it could result in severe injuries like whiplash.

Distracted driving

However mundane it may seem, driving demands focus and attention. Anything that takes your mind off the present goal of driving your car from point A to point B is a distraction. This includes texting, scrolling through social media, engaging in in-depth conversations, eating, and adjusting the rearview mirror, among other things.

Breaking Traffic Laws

The rules are there for a reason; running a red light, speeding, or even weaving in and out of traffic just to reach your destination five minutes earlier isn’t worth the risk of losing your life or ending an innocent one.

Driving Under the Influence

The final and also one of the most common forms of reckless driving in the United States involves getting behind the wheel of your vehicle while intoxicated. Alcohol can impair your judgment on the road, leading to preventable yet fatal accidents.

Steps to Take in the Event of a Road Accident

Now that you know what constitutes reckless driving, what should you do in the event of an accident stemming from such actions? Keep reading below:

Move to safety

If you can, get away from the wreckage and reach a safe spot by the side of the road, where you will be safe from traffic. Next, check yourself for injuries. Are you hurt? Is anyone around you hurt?

Call 911

Next, call the authorities. If you can’t, ask someone close by to do it for you.

It’s important to seek immediate treatment even when you feel fine. Some injury symptoms, such as internal bleeding, don’t always start to show immediately, so a comprehensive check is important.

Collect information

After making that call, you’re going to want to do some little detective work, that is, if you are physically able to.

Take out your phone and capture pictures of the scene, the vehicles, and any property damage. If you have any visible injuries, document them as well.

Next, politely ask the other driver(s) for their contact information. Understandably, your emotions may be running high. But it’s best to maintain a calm and polite demeanor throughout this process. Don’t admit fault by apologizing for the accident.

Notify your personal injury attorney

Next, call your personal injury attorney and inform them of the accident. Make sure to furnish them with all the details. The more they know and the earlier they know it, the better, as this allows them to start working on your case early enough when hard evidence is still fresh.

Call your insurance

Notify your insurance about the accident as soon as you can. Furnish them with any details they ask for but don’t sign anything without your attorney’s greenflag.