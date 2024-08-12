Stewart-Haas Racing: Cook Out 400 from Richmond

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Cook Out 400

Date: Aug. 11, 2024

Event: Cook Out 400 (Round 23 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Richmond (Va.) Raceway (.75-mile oval)

Format: 400 laps, broken into three stages (70 laps/160 laps/170 laps)

Note: Race extended eight laps past its scheduled 400-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Austin Dillon of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Finish:

● Josh Berry (Started 3rd, Finished 14th / Running, completed 408 of 408 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 16th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 407 of 408 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 25th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 407 of 408 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 26th, Finished 25th / Running, completed 407 of 408 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (17th with 485 points, 294 out of first)

● Josh Berry (23rd with 412 points, 367 out of first)

● Noah Gragson (24th with 400 points, 379 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (27th with 341 points, 438 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Berry earned his ninth top-15 of the season and his third top-15 in three career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond.

● Berry finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus point.

● Gragson earned his 14th top-20 of the season and his second straight top-20 at Richmond.

Race Notes:

● Austin Dillon won the Cook Out 400 to score his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Richmond. Denny Hamlin finished second as the race ended under caution.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 26 laps.

● Only 19 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Kyle Larson remains the championship leader after Richmond with a five-point advantage over second-place Tyler Reddick.

Sound Bites:

“It was fun. We struggled a little bit more than we thought we were going to, but all in all we executed a good race, stayed on the lead lap and got a solid finish. We’ll just build off of that and go to Michigan.” – Josh Berry, driver of the No. 4 P&G Supports Our Military Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“We just kind of struggled all weekend, just needed forward drive, but still super proud of our group. We got the car better, just kind of got behind all day. We’re super excited for next weekend at Michigan and we’ll keep going.” – Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 10 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“For what we’ve kind of had here at Richmond from just a racing standpoint – you know, it’s kind of been hard to pass – I don’t know what it looked like outside of the car, but inside the car it looked like there were a lot of guys going forward, going backward. It definitely added a new complexion and strategy to the race. I’d be interested to see what we’d all look like if we ran the soft tire the whole time. I thought it was OK.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Rinnai Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.