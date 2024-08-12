Keselowski Leads RFK with 16th-Place Finish in Richmond

Buescher Finishes 18th in Fastenal Ford

RICHMOND, Virginia (August 11, 2024) – Chris Buescher earned stage points early in Sunday night’s 300+ mile race from Richmond Raceway, but Brad Keselowski earned the better finish of the two RFK cars, crossing the line 16th, while Buescher finished 18th.

Despite showing speed late, Keselowski was behind in track position from the start in the BuildSubmarines.com Ford, while Buescher had to overcome a pit road issue in the Fastenal machine. Outside of that, the race ran caution-free – outside of stage breaks – until the final lap when the yellow flew for a two-car incident, sending the finish into what was a chaotic NASCAR Overtime.

6 Recap

Keselowski began the day from the 26th spot after his single-car qualifying session on Saturday. He finished the caution-free first stage in 27th before pitting for the first time in the stage break. After a stage two finish of 22nd, Keselowski worked his way inside the top-20 late as pit cycles varied with the option tire coming into play.

The late caution aided in Keselowski’s efforts to regain some track position, but ultimately the timing was too late as the No. 6 crossed the line 16th.

17 Recap

Buescher looked to have a strong shot at a top-10 through much of the day, but an issue on pit road negated that chance. Opposite of his teammate, Buescher had a strong day in practice and qualifying, firing off the grid seventh Sunday evening.

He wound up eighth to end the opening stage of 70 laps, and began the second stage back in seventh. It was the next stop under a green-flag cycle that saw an issue on the left front, ultimately making Buescher lose a lap to the leaders.

It was an uphill battle from there as the team had to claw its way back to the lead lap, and like Keselowski, it did so but only with a handful of laps before finishing 18th.

Up Next

Michigan hosts its lone race date next weekend with race coverage set for 2:30 p.m. ET. TV coverage on Sunday can be seen on USA, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

