Brian Wilson to call 100th Cup event as crew chief at Michigan

A significant milestone mark is in the making for Brian Wilson, crew chief for Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse team in the NASCAR Cup Series. By participating in this weekend’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Wilson will call his 100th event as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series.

A second-generation race engineer from Detroit, Michigan, Wilson grew up competing in go-karts. While working on his mechanical engineering degree at North Carolina State University, he was also a part-time worker for 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel’s racing team. After earning his degree, he worked as Kimmel’s full-time shock specialist.

In 2004, Wilson joined Team Penske and worked on the No. 77 Penske-Jasper Racing Dodge team that was competing in the NASCAR Cup Series division with Brendan Gaughan. Two years later, he became a shock specialist for Penske’s iconic No. 2 Dodge team driven by Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup champion. By 2007, Wilson was a race engineer for the Penske organization. After spending the 2009 Cup season with Penske’s No. 12 Dodge team piloted by David Stremme, Wilson worked alongside crew chief Paul Wolfe and Brad Keselowski in the 2010 Xfinity Series season. During the season, Keselowski notched six victories and achieved the first NASCAR championship for team owner Roger Penske and the Penske organization.

Wilson remained with Keselowski and Wolfe as the trio was assigned to Penske’s iconic No. 2 Dodge team in 2011. Their on-track success from the previous Xfinity season continued as Keselowski scored three victories, made the 2011 Cup Playoffs and finished in fifth place in the final standings. A year later, Keselowski achieved five victories and won the 2012 Cup championship, thus giving Roger Penske his first NASCAR Cup title.

In 2016, Wilson made his debut as a crew chief, where he spent a majority of the season leading Penske’s No. 22 “all-star” program that was shared between Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. At Charlotte Motor Speedway in October, Wilson notched his first career victory as a crew chief with Logano. He would return as a part-time crew chief for Penske’s No. 12 entry in 2017 with driving duties split between Sam Hornish Jr., Blaney and Logano, the latter of whom Wilson won with at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. From 2018 to 2021, Wilson would add 18 Xfinity victories to his resume and capture the 2020 series championship with Austin Cindric.

During the 2017 season, Wilson made his inaugural appearance as a Cup Series crew chief at Auto Club Speedway, where he navigated Keselowski and the No. 2 Ford Fusion team to a runner-up result. He would return for three additional events throughout the season, all with the No. 2 team, as Keselowski finished in the top seven in all events.

Five years later, Wilson was named a full-time Cup Series crew chief for the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang team that was set to be piloted by rookie Harrison Burton. Amid an early rollover wreck during the 64th running of the Daytona 500, Wilson and Burton would record a season-best third place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, two top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 22.8 before settling in 27th place in the final standings. Wilson would remain paired with Burton through the first 26-scheduled events of the 2023 season, where the duo notched two top-10 results before he reunited with Team Penske and paired with Cindric and the No. 2 Ford Mustang team as part of a Penske-Wood Brothers alliance swap as Jeremy Bullins returned atop the pit box of the No. 21 Wood Brothers team. For the final 10 races of the 2023 season, Wilson and Cindric notched two top-10 results before settling in 24th place in the final standings, seven spots ahead of Burton.

Remaining paired with Cindric for the 2024 season, Wilson and Cindric only notched a single top-five result through 14 scheduled events. Then at World Wide Technology Raceway in June, Wilson notched his first career win in NASCAR’s premier series as a crew chief after Cindric capitalized on teammate Ryan Blaney running out of fuel on the final lap to score his second Cup career victory, snapping an 85-race winless drought and be guaranteed a spot into the 2024 Cup Playoffs. The duo have since recorded an additional top-10 result in the form of a seventh-place run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway over their next eight events following the Gateway victory.

Through 99 previous Cup events, Wilson has achieved one victory, seven top-five results and 13 top-10 results while working with two different competitors as he strives to add a Cup Series championship to his resume.

“It’s definitely been a journey, depends on how far back you want me to go,” Wilson, said during a Team Penske pre-race media coverage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 19, said. “As a crew chief, it’s been great. I’ve learned a lot. Obviously, I’ve had a chance to work with both Austin [Cindric] and Harrison [Burton. Really enjoyed working with both of them. I’ve learned a lot. It’s a tough level of competition. I love it. You have to be on your toes every week, so I think that’s the biggest thing. Just figuring out what it takes to compete at this level. It was great to get a win [at Gateway].”

Brian Wilson is scheduled to call his 100th Cup Series event as a crew chief at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 18. The event’s broadcast time is slated to occur at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.